THE FINALS raked in incredible numbers and the game isn’t even out 

A good start before it even got going.

The upcoming FPS THE FINALS has been an overwhelming success for Embark Studios and the game hasn’t even been released fully. The open beta test run accrued a whopping 7.5 million players within its 10-day period and is shaping up for its full release.

While we still have no proper release date, developers today shared they would be fixing the various issues found in the beta before it makes its way onto shelves.

THE FINALS managed to reach 267,874 peak concurrent players midway through the beta, surpassing Apex Legends’ player count at times, and even verging on overtaking Baldur’s Gate 3, according to SteamDB.

An unforgettable week for us — a whopping 7.5 MILLION contestants entered the arena! Now it’s time for us to hunker down and get back to work on all the fixes and improvements you helped us identify. GG and until next time! 🫶#REACHTHEFINALS pic.twitter.com/JI1KXQMNdr — THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) November 6, 2023

THE FINALS’ unrevealed release date gives Embark Studios plenty of time to iron out the kinks. Players ran into multiple bugs throughout the beta test with varying severity, and this gameplay hiatus gives the studio plenty of time to prepare.

Gamers encountered bugged NSFW character models, alongside a slew of overpowered weaponry and equipment. Flamethrowers in particular were one of the main concerns for THE FINALS players, as the gas-filled primary tore through opponents almost too easily.

However, the main problem plaguing THE FINALS was far-and-away cheaters. Gamers consistently faced off with cheating players on opposing teams with one region, in particular, proving the main culprit in the eyes of the community—China.

This led to calls from players to region-lock Chinese players. The developers ultimately listened to complaints and went on a banning spree, but failed to introduce the desired ping restrictions players were vying for in the beta period.

THE FINALS’ player count success also gives the developers the opportunity to prepare their servers for the masses. Several game releases in 2023 like Counter-Strike 2 and Payday 3 weren’t prepared in their opening weeks leading to worldwide server issues.

Whether THE FINALS run into the same problems on full release is yet to be seen, but at least they have a heads-up now. The full game’s release date is expected to be announced before the end of 2023.