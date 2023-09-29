CS2 immediately hits server capacity as thousands flock to try out new game

How am I supposed to get out of silver now?

Counter-Strike 2 seems to have taken a page out of Payday 3’s book as servers struggle to contain its population on its opening day.

Counter-Strike 2, the long-awaited sequel to CS:GO, was released yesterday, and almost immediately millions of gamers are struggling to get into matchmaking lobbies.

The issue appears to be server size; CS2 is struggling to contain the exploding player population on opening day. Valve is already well aware of CS2’s server woes though, and it’s working on a fix, including adding more servers to struggling regions. The developers are also asking for patience from the community in return.

CS2 managed to surpass 1.4 million concurrent players on its opening day, only 400,000 away from its peak five months ago, according to SteamDB. If servers are packed to the brim now, it could be even worse as time goes on.

Turns out a lot of you want to play Counter-Strike 2!



If you're having trouble finding a match it's because we've hit server capacity in different regions.



We're adding more server capacity as fast as possible. Thanks for your patience while this is being addressed. — CS2 (@CounterStrike) September 28, 2023

Since its full release, CS2 players have reported increasingly high queue times, some of which don’t even fire despite long waits. Others have suggested they’re waiting over an hour to find a game after the Source 2 update.

This has spurred Valve to add servers across multiple regions. However, server issues aren’t the only thing the community is focused on.

Fans have today been voicing concerns regarding the lack of substance, particularly when it comes to elements that were originally in CS:GO. Danger Zone, achievements, Wingman, and workshop maps haven’t been added alongside the Source 2 update yet, and this has left a large portion of players begging Valve for more.

Players have also reported collections of cheaters in their games, with noteworthy members of the community backing these claims. This was a huge issue for much of CS:GO’s long lifespan, but many gamers had hoped the new CS2 VAC-live system Valve had launched would be the answer to cheating problems.

It seems Valve has a lot of early work to do on CS2 and its servers.

