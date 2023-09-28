Counter-Strike players call out Valve for launching CS2 incomplete

CS2 is here, and with it, Valve nuked CS:GO. This means that some features we had in CS:GO never made it over and because the old game is effectively deleted, there’s nothing you can do about it.

As soon as Valve teased the CS2 release last week, there was a lingering feeling that Valve was rushing the game instead of finishing it. There were a number of issues with the game and missing content from CS:GO that we thought would arrive with the full release of the game. Well, they didn’t.

The community is not happy, to say the least. On Sept. 28, the day after the release of CS2, players on Reddit agreed that “They cut half the game,” and there’s nothing new in CS2 compared to the game’s beta.

Game modes like Arms Race and Danger Zone, some of the Competitive and Wingman maps, workshop maps, Steam achievements, several console commands, and more are not available anymore.

Losing Danger Zone and other modes is not a dealbreaker, but those modes had their own dedicated player base. Players enjoyed them, and never knew that yesterday was possibly the last day they could play them.

Same thing with the Steam achievements. One player wrote: “They got rid of the achievements? Man I’m pretty bummed about that. That was a lot of damn work,” and many others agreed.

The biggest disappointment in my eyes is the workshop maps. CS:GO had plenty of community-made maps for any occasion, and they made the game so fun outside of just playing Competitive. But even for Competitive, I had a bunch of training maps saved for practicing peeks, grenades, angles, and more.

Some community members in the thread noted that “[p]eople dont like change and like to complain over simple things,” but those modes were some of the core game elements that got deleted without notice.

With already existing issues like high cheater numbers and forced tick rate, the game just doesn’t feel ready to replace its predecessor. Issues will get addressed eventually, but probably not anytime soon, if Valve keeps to its traditional update pace.

