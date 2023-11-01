Bizarre THE FINALS bug accidentally creates NSFW skins

One highly inappropriate THE FINALS bug has stripped players of every item of clothing today, leaving their Ken or Barbie-like bodies completely exposed on the main menu.

When the not-so-safe-for-work glitch impacts players it seems to choose one character model at random to strip, as shown in an image on Reddit on Oct. 31. The other two players remained fully clothed in the picture. Fortunately for Embark Studios, there appeared to be no exposed genitals to be seen anywhere.

While this may be a headache for the devs, it doesn’t seem to be impacting gameplay at all. It’s also very likely it will be patched out of THE FINALS by the time the official launch rolls around; the title is currently in running an open beta until Nov. 5.

Weirdly enough, players are absolutely loving the bug, with the rise of the glitch spurring some to suggest Barbie-themed cosmetics, but naked—of course.

Whether it be a battle pass cosmetic or an in-store skin, it seems THE FINALS players want to wear these kinds of uniforms (or lack thereof). People even went as far as admitting they’d pay for this kind of content, so maybe it’s something Embark should consider for the full release if they want to make an extra buck off a bug.

Outside this, the devs have a lot to fix before THE FINALS hits shelves. Most recently, THE FINALS beta run has already been packed to the brim with cheaters, according to community claims. This led to calls for region-locking China in particular, as most encountered cheaters don Chinese writing in their names.

Players also spotted a glitch this week that sees controller aim-assist blessed onto keyboard and mouse gamers. This essentially provided an aim-bot-like ability for those who already had an advantage over analog stick-using players.

Dot Esports has contacted Embark for comment on this latest visual glitch.