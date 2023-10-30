THE FINALS exploit gives PC players ‘aimbot accuracy’ due to controller oversight

Mouse and keyboard players can use aim-assist in their THE FINALS matchups right now thanks to a settings oversight, and players aren’t happy.

The usually controller-only feature can be used by simply plugging in a controller, activating aim-assist, then using your mouse. Players don’t even have to unplug anything to get aim-assist, according to an Oct. 29 Reddit thread. The only caveat is you’ll have to hold down an input on your controller at the same time, which is a little uncomfortable.

Besides hand cramps, this movement gives M&K players an aimbot-like ability, despite the feature’s purpose being to make controller gamers’ lives easier in crossplay matches. Instead, it’s made things so much harder for those players.

It doesn’t matter what side of the console war you’re on either; any controller will work as long as it’s compatible with the game.

The aim assist feature was introduced in THE FINALS to create a smoother cross-play experience for console gamers. PC players have the luxury of pinpoint accuracy thanks to their mouse, whereas analog sticks are more difficult to master.

Odds are we’ll see this exploit until the end of THE FINALS beta, which finishes on Nov. 5. While there is no full release date, this particular bug should be snuffed out once it reaches the next stage of development due to its severity.

Some FINALS players have already claimed this type of bug was “as old as time” with multiple titles throughout gaming history, and will certainly be fixed eventually.

This isn’t the only issue THE FINALS is running into in its early beta release either. Embark Studios is already wrestling with a blossoming cheating endemic, with a disgruntled player base at the developer’s gates begging for region locks to combat the issue—specifically, keeping alleged Chinese cheaters out of servers.

It seems Embark has a lot on its plate just days into the open beta, but with any luck, this issue will be forgotten about entirely once THE FINALS gets its full release.

