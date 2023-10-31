THE FINALS blasts past Apex Legends on Steam and is even catching Baldur’s Gate 3

THE FINALS has been shaking things up on Steam since its playtest kicked off last week, flying past Apex Legends’ player haul to begin closing the gap on Baldur’s Gate 3.

Right now, it is rocking the charts with 113,809 active players, according to the latest data from SteamCharts. It’s already overtaken Apex, which has 89,620 players, and is on track to overtake Baldur’s Gate 3, currently at 132,844 players.

If this trend keeps up, it could soon find itself in third place, right behind Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2, though they’ll be a little tougher to pass.

Its all-time peak isn’t too shabby either for a game still in its playtest phase. It peaked at 264,874 players on Oct. 30, which is quite a feat, even if it hasn’t surpassed Apex’s peak of 435,229 players or Baldur’s Gate 3’s peak of 333,010 players just yet.

THE FINALS isn’t just about impressive player counts. Its success extends to how players feel about the game. Based on a mix of positive and negative reviews on the Steam Store, SteamBase has rated it with a player score of 81. Out of the reviews, 5,811 are positive, while only 1,134 are negative.

It’s getting some high praise from players. Some are calling it the most fun high-speed shooter they’ve played in a long time. Others are talking up its immersive experience and stunning visuals. It’s fun, it’s innovative, and best of all, it’s free.

These qualities just might make it the next big FPS sensation.

But while it has its high points, it’s not perfect. Early THE FINALS players have pointed out a few hiccups, including balance issues, bugs, cheaters, server problems, and a less-than-ideal onboarding experience. That said, these issues are pretty common in playtests and might just be things the developers will iron out over time.