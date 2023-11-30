Is THE FINALS on PS4 or Xbox One?

Know whether you need an upgrade.

After a successful open beta that allowed millions of players to try its fascinating FPS experience, Embark Studios’ THE FINALS is now inching closer to a final release. But will it hit the stores for Xbox One or PlayStation 4 at all?

A combat-focused game show featuring unchecked chaos and destruction, THE FINALS has been a breath of fresh air for numerous FPS fans tired of playing the same old competitive shooter titles. While we wait for Embark Studios to announce its final release date, many players are wondering whether the game will be available on Xbox One and PS4 at launch—just so they can be ready. If you’re one among them, don’t worry as we’ve got the answer.

Is THE FINALS coming to Xbox One or PS4?

PS4 and Xbox One will likely not be able to handle its chaos. Image via Embark Studios

Unfortunately, the answer is no. While you can experience THE FINALS on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, it’ll not be available on Xbox One and PS4 as it’s exclusive to current-gen hardware. Besides consoles, the game will also launch on PC via Steam.

So if you’re still stuck with a last-gen console, it’s time you get an upgrade. It’s not just THE FINALS—most video games that are being released in today’s era are focused on modern hardware.

As an online multiplayer game featuring detailed graphical elements, THE FINALS definitely isn’t easy to optimize for the PS4 and Xbox One, which are significantly weaker than the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

You’ll find the game more immersive and enjoyable on current-gen platforms. It’s also incredibly competitive and fast-paced; the amount of FPS your platform can churn out will be a deciding factor in your fights. Although it’s common for open beta versions to lag, I’ve faced quite a bit of performance issues while playing THE FINALS open beta on a mid-end PC, and it was frustrating.

Last-gen consoles wouldn’t be able to maintain a constant 60 FPS in most cases, considering how chaotic the game can get in tournament mode. So if you’re planning to play THE FINALS when it releases, make sure to upgrade to an eligible platform.