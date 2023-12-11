THE FINALS is amongst the list of high-skill-ceiling FPS titles on the market, and if you’re looking to practice, surely there’s a way to set up a private match.

Private matches are one of the best ways to hone your skills. You’ll be able to tackle other players or bots and sharpen your aim, all while setting up surefire ways to extract as much money as possible before your inevitable demise. Most FPS titles feature some sort of private match. So it’s not a foreign concept for gaming. With that said, we have some bad news.

How to start a private match in THE FINALS?

Can’t practice this in an offline mode yet. Image via Embark Studios

Unfortunately for gamers looking to practice, there are no private matches available in THE FINALS.

This means you’ll have to dive headfirst into the other modes to practice your game. There’s currently no indication of when Embark will introduce a private match feature. However, there’s always a possibility it will be arriving soon.

It is something Embark does plan to introduce to THE FINALS eventually, according to an interview with MP1ST. But, until then, we’ll have to hit up the modes already available.

What game modes are there in THE FINALS?

There are three game modes for gamers to practice their skills in THE FINALS. Players can choose between Bank It, Quick Cash, and Tournament (Cashout).

Each mode is tailored to a specific experience:

Tournament (Cashout) has four teams of three fighting to deposit funds from cashboxes scattered around the map. This can be ranked and unranked, so if you’re aiming to practice, maybe the former would suit best.

has four teams of three fighting to deposit funds from cashboxes scattered around the map. This can be ranked and unranked, so if you’re aiming to practice, maybe the former would suit best. Quick Cash is similar to Cashout, however, players will respawn and extract faster. This game mode removes a team from the mix and provides a fast-paced but ultimately more relaxing experience with less pressure.

is similar to Cashout, however, players will respawn and extract faster. This game mode removes a team from the mix and provides a fast-paced but ultimately more relaxing experience with less pressure. Bank It gets four teams to try and collect as much money as possible within the time limit. Those who reach the most money possible before the timer runs out, win the game.

These are the game modes you’ll have to practice on for the time being in THE FINALS. Once there’s a private match feature, we’ll update this piece.