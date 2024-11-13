All skills in The Bazaar and their effects

Forgot password
Skills in The Bazaar play a vital role in your ability to climb to the top ranks. They offer permanent passive effects and can be upgraded throughout a run to boost their effects.

These types of abilities can be purchased from vendors like Pip, or are occasionally received at various intervals in a run for free. Some skills, like Oceanic Rush, are locked to a specific character. But the vast majority of them offer some benefits to different build archetypes, so you’ll want to choose your skills wisely based on the current items and weapons you have at your disposal.

Here are all the skills in The Bazaar and their effects ahead of the game’s open beta period.

Note: The Bazaar is currently in its closed beta period, so information is liable to change. This guide is a work in progress.

All skills in The Bazaar

NameEffect
Anything to WinTBD
Arms DealerWhen you buy or sell a weapon, you gain +(X) max health.
A green snail in a circle. This is the Creeping Toxins skill in The Bazaar.
Creeping Toxins		Your slowest Poison item has +(X) Poison.
The icon for the Deadly Eye skill, showing two revolvers crossed over each other.
Deadly Eye		Your weapons have +(X) crit chance.
This icon of the Fiery skill in The Bazaar features a bright orange and red flame
Fiery		Your Burn items have +(X) Burn.
A green snake breathes a flame of poison in The Bazaar. This is the image for the Final Dose skill
Final Dose		Your rightmost Poison item has +(X 6) Poison.
This screenshot from The Bazaar shows readers what the Final Flame skill looks like. It's represented by a fiery bolt.
Final Flame		Your rightmost Burn item has +(X) Burn.
FirestarterTBD
First FlamesThe first time you use a Large item each fight, Burn (X).
Frost FireTBD
The Gunner skill in The Bazaar looks like a pile of bombs in a wooden crate.
Gunner		Your items have +(x) max ammo.
A green vial in the middle of a circle. This is the Improved Toxins skill in The Bazaar.
Improved Toxins		Your Poison items have +(X) Poison.
A green snake breathes a flame of poison in The Bazaar. This is the image for the Initial Dose skill
Initial Dose		Your leftmost Poison item has +(X) Poison.
Two swords cross each other in this symbol for the Iron Sharpens Iron skill from The Bazaar
Iron Sharpens Iron		At the start of each fight, permanently sharpen all weapons by (X)
This screenshot of the Left-handed skill from The Bazaar shows readers a circular icon with a axe on the side.
Left-Handed		Your leftmost weapon has +(X) damage.
A swirl of blue in a silver border with two spikes on the left and right ends. This is the Oceanic Rush skill.
Oceanic Rush (Vanessa) 		At the start of each fight, Haste X Aquatic item for X seconds.
A tipped over green bottle releases green goo in this symbol. This is the Paralytic Poison icon in The Bazaar
Paralytic Poison		The first time you Poison each fight, Freeze an item for (X) seconds.
A cannon launches a green ball of smoke. This image shows readers the Poisonous Opener skill in the Bazaar game.
Poisonous Opener		The first time you use a Large item each fight, Poison (X).
Precision Driver (Vanessa)Your Aquatic items have +(X) percent crit chance
A green and light yellow swirl inside a brown circular border. This icon shows readers the Rapid Reconstruction skill in the Bazaar.
Rapid Reconstruction		Your heal items have their cooldowns reduced by (X) percent.
Right-HandedYour rightmost weapon has +(X) damage.
An angry eye with a reticle in it. This is the Right Eye skill in The Bazaar
Right Eye		Your rightmost item has +(X) percent crit chance.
The Rush skill from Bazaar. This symbol shows a mosquito with red, bulbous eyes.
Rush		At the start of each fight, Haste a weapon (X) seconds.
A hammer and a sword cross eachother atop a reddish background in the circular skill image for Standard Ordnance in The Bazaar.
Standard Ordnance		TBD
The icon for Strength in The Bazaar, showing a red hand clutching the hilt of a sword.
Strength		Your weapons deal +(X) damage.
Stunning Strike (Vanessa)TBD
Submerged (Vanessa)You weapons have +(X) damage for each Aquatic item you have.

Know of any skills not found on this list? Email us at tips@dotesports.com!

