All skills in The Bazaar and their effects

Skills in The Bazaar play a vital role in your ability to climb to the top ranks. They offer permanent passive effects and can be upgraded throughout a run to boost their effects.

These types of abilities can be purchased from vendors like Pip, or are occasionally received at various intervals in a run for free. Some skills, like Oceanic Rush, are locked to a specific character. But the vast majority of them offer some benefits to different build archetypes, so you’ll want to choose your skills wisely based on the current items and weapons you have at your disposal.

Here are all the skills in The Bazaar and their effects ahead of the game’s open beta period.

Note: The Bazaar is currently in its closed beta period, so information is liable to change. This guide is a work in progress.

All skills in The Bazaar

Name Effect Anything to Win TBD Arms Dealer When you buy or sell a weapon, you gain +(X) max health.

Creeping Toxins Your slowest Poison item has +(X) Poison.

Deadly Eye Your weapons have +(X) crit chance.

Fiery Your Burn items have +(X) Burn.

Final Dose Your rightmost Poison item has +(X 6) Poison.

Final Flame Your rightmost Burn item has +(X) Burn. Firestarter TBD First Flames The first time you use a Large item each fight, Burn (X). Frost Fire TBD

Gunner Your items have +(x) max ammo.

Improved Toxins Your Poison items have +(X) Poison.

Initial Dose Your leftmost Poison item has +(X) Poison.

Iron Sharpens Iron At the start of each fight, permanently sharpen all weapons by (X)

Left-Handed Your leftmost weapon has +(X) damage.

Oceanic Rush (Vanessa) At the start of each fight, Haste X Aquatic item for X seconds.

Paralytic Poison The first time you Poison each fight, Freeze an item for (X) seconds.

Poisonous Opener The first time you use a Large item each fight, Poison (X). Precision Driver (Vanessa) Your Aquatic items have +(X) percent crit chance

Rapid Reconstruction Your heal items have their cooldowns reduced by (X) percent. Right-Handed Your rightmost weapon has +(X) damage.

Right Eye Your rightmost item has +(X) percent crit chance.

Rush At the start of each fight, Haste a weapon (X) seconds.

Standard Ordnance TBD

Strength Your weapons deal +(X) damage. Stunning Strike (Vanessa) TBD Submerged (Vanessa) You weapons have +(X) damage for each Aquatic item you have.

Know of any skills not found on this list? Email us at tips@dotesports.com!

