The Bazaar release window: Open beta, full launch, and more

Gamers everywhere are looking forward to hearing more about The Bazaar, a popular title that seemingly popped up out of nowhere for many.

Recommended Videos

The Bazaar is an auto-battler made by Tempo, the game development arm of esports team and organization Tempo Storm. Founded by the organization’s CEO, Andrey “Reynad” Yanyuk, Tempo’s first game is here and fans of card games and auto battlers are looking to dive in.

It is a highly addictive game, similar to something like Backpack Battles or Super Auto Pets, and several other games within the auto-battle genre. There’s a ranked mode and an unranked mode, and more features will arrive as the title progresses through its beta.

The Bazaar has already been a big hit on Twitch, but it’s currently only in a closed beta period, so if you aren’t invited or don’t purchase a Founder’s Pack for the game, you can’t play. But that’s going to change soon with another beta and a full release soon.

When does The Bazaar come out?

Are you a Vanessa fan? Image via Tempo Storm

The Bazaar does not have an official release date yet, but there is a release window. In the October Update for the game from Reynad, he said the open beta for The Bazaar will take place in December 2024 and season one is scheduled to begin in January 2025.

It’s likely that the game will remain playable in its open beta state for a while, but that’s all of the details we have thus far. Make sure to follow along with the game’s development to know exactly when you’ll be able to play it yourself.

Tempo’s website describes The Bazaar as “the first free-to-play hero-builder for PC and mac,” and it will eventually come to mobile. It requires a Tempo account to play, and also uses a Tempo launcher to play on PC.

The Bazaar features different characters to play as, with each of them having their own cards, abilities, skills, events, and decks to play, so each one feels like a different experience when you swap to another hero.

To sign up for a Tempo account, purchase a Founder’s Pack, and find out more about the game, check out The Bazaar’s website.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy