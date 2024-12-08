All The Bazaar monsters and loot



Coconut Crab HP: 250





Hard Shell: The first time you fall below half health each fight, Shield equal to 20 percent of your Max Health.





Toughness: Your Shield items have +2 Shield.

Coconut: When you sell this, gain 30 Max Health. (Small)





Crusher Claw: Cooldown 8 seconds

Your Shield items gain 2 Shield for the fight. Deal damage equal to the highest shield value of items you have. (Medium)





Sea Shell: Cooldown 5 seconds

Shield 10 for each aquatic item you have. (Small)



Giant Mosquito HP: 250





Rush: At the start of each fight, Haste a weapon 3 second(s).





Keen Eye: Your items have +3 percent Crit chance.

Insect Wing: When you sell this, reduce your items’ cooldowns by 6 percent. (Small)





Proboscis: When you slow, deal 6 damage. (Small)





Amber: Cooldown 5 seconds

Slow 1 items for 3 second(s). Your other Slow items have +1 Slow. (Small)



Covetous Thief HP: 400





Pickpocket: At the start of each fight, gain 1 gold.





Keen Eye: Your items have +3 percent Crit chance.

Safe: When you sell this, get 3 Spare Change. (Medium)





Shadowed Cloak: When you use the item to the right of this, Haste it for 1 second(s). If it is a weapon, it also gains +3 damage for the fight. (Medium)





Concealed Dagger: Cooldown 8 seconds

Deal 12 damage. Gain 1 gold. (Small)





Grindstone: Cooldown 3 seconds

Give the weapon to the left of this +10 damage for the fight. (Medium)





Sharpening Stone: When you sell this, your leftmost Weapon gains 6 Damage. (Small)



Tent City Mayor HP: 400





Augmented Weaponry: Your weapons have +1 Damage. When you sell a small item, increase this bonus by +1 Damage.





Augmented Defenses: Your Shield items have +1 Shield. When you sell a small item, increase this bonus by +1 Shield.

Scrap: When you sell this, give your leftmost Shield item +8 Shield. (Small)





Dog: Cooldown 6 seconds

Deal 20 Damage. When you sell a small item, this gains 6 damage. (Medium)





Temporary Shelter: Cooldown 6 seconds

Shield 20. When you sell a Small item, this gains 10 Shield. (Large)





Sharpening Stone: When you sell this, your leftmost Weapon gains 6 Damage. (Small)



Boarrior HP: 550





Frontal Shielding: Your leftmost Shield item has +15 Shield.





Strength: Your Weapons deal +6 Damage.

Scrap: When you sell this, give your leftmost Shield item +12 Shield. (Small)





Tusked Helm: Cooldown 10 seconds

Multicast 2. Deal 10 damage. Shield 10. (Small)





Old Sword: Cooldown 4 seconds

Deal 10 damage. When you sell this, give your leftmost weapon +6 Damage. (Small)





Hatchet: Cooldown 5 seconds

Deal 12 damage. When you buy this, get a Spare Change. (Small)





Shoe Blade: Cooldown 6 seconds

Crit Chance 30 percent. Deal 20 damage. (Small)





Lumboars: Cooldown 8 seconds

Multicast 2. Deal 10 damage. Your weapons gain 4 damage for the fight. (Medium)





Sharpening Stone: When you sell this, your leftmost Weapon gains 9 Damage. (Small)