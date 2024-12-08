All The Bazaar monsters and loot

Each day in The Bazaar features a new set of Monsters and items, but the sheer number of options makes it hard to keep up. Knowing which Monsters to fight can mean the difference between making and breaking the perfect build.
Day one
|Monster
|Skills
|Items
Fangled Inglet
|HP: 150
Deadly Eye: Your Weapons have +4 percent Crit chance.
Pelt: Sells for gold (Small)
Fang: Cooldown 4 seconds
Deal 5 damage. (Small)
Kyver Drone
|HP: 150
Trained: When you slow, a random weapon gains +5 damage this fight.
Insect Wing: When you sell this, reduce your items’ cooldowns by 3 percent. (Small)
Stinger: Cooldown 9 seconds
Lifesteal 100. Deal 5 damage. Slow 1 item for 1 second(s). (Small)
Langxian: Cooldown 10 seconds
Deal 25 damage. When you win a fight with Langxian, this gains 25 damage. (Medium)
Eagle Talisman: When you sell this, your leftmost item gains 5 percent Crit Chance. (Small)
Viper
|HP: 100
Lash out: At the start of each fight, Poison 3.
Gland: When you sell this, gain 1 Regeneration. (Small)
Fang: Cooldown 4 seconds
Deal 5 damage. (Small)
Toxic Fang: Cooldown 4 seconds
Deal 5 damage. Poison 2. (Small)
Extract: When you sell this, your leftmost Poison item gains +1 Poison. (Small)
Banannabal
|HP: 150
Medkit: When you sell this, your leftmost Heal item gains 5 Heal. (Small)
Bluenanas: Cooldown 9 seconds
Heal 10. When you sell this, gain 20 Max Health. (Small)
Duct Tape: Cooldown 6 seconds
Slow 1 item for 1 second(s). When you use an adjacent item, Shield 5. (Small)
Pyro
|HP: 150
Cinders: When you sell this, your leftmost Burn item gains +1 Burn. (Small)
Lighter: Cooldown 3 seconds
Burn 1. (Small)
Haunted Kimono
|HP: 150
Standardized Defenses: Your Medium Shield items have +6 Shield.
Scrap: When you sell this, give your leftmost Shield item +4 Shield. (Small)
Silk: Cooldown 7 seconds
Shield 10. When you sell another non-weapon item, this gains Shield 4. (Small)
Day two
|Monster
|Skills
|Items
Coconut Crab
|HP: 250
Hard Shell: The first time you fall below half health each fight, Shield equal to 20 percent of your Max Health.
Toughness: Your Shield items have +2 Shield.
Coconut: When you sell this, gain 30 Max Health. (Small)
Crusher Claw: Cooldown 8 seconds
Your Shield items gain 2 Shield for the fight. Deal damage equal to the highest shield value of items you have. (Medium)
Sea Shell: Cooldown 5 seconds
Shield 10 for each aquatic item you have. (Small)
Giant Mosquito
|HP: 250
Rush: At the start of each fight, Haste a weapon 3 second(s).
Keen Eye: Your items have +3 percent Crit chance.
Insect Wing: When you sell this, reduce your items’ cooldowns by 6 percent. (Small)
Proboscis: When you slow, deal 6 damage. (Small)
Amber: Cooldown 5 seconds
Slow 1 items for 3 second(s). Your other Slow items have +1 Slow. (Small)
Covetous Thief
|HP: 400
Pickpocket: At the start of each fight, gain 1 gold.
Keen Eye: Your items have +3 percent Crit chance.
Safe: When you sell this, get 3 Spare Change. (Medium)
Shadowed Cloak: When you use the item to the right of this, Haste it for 1 second(s). If it is a weapon, it also gains +3 damage for the fight. (Medium)
Concealed Dagger: Cooldown 8 seconds
Deal 12 damage. Gain 1 gold. (Small)
Grindstone: Cooldown 3 seconds
Give the weapon to the left of this +10 damage for the fight. (Medium)
Sharpening Stone: When you sell this, your leftmost Weapon gains 6 Damage. (Small)
Tent City Mayor
|HP: 400
Augmented Weaponry: Your weapons have +1 Damage. When you sell a small item, increase this bonus by +1 Damage.
Augmented Defenses: Your Shield items have +1 Shield. When you sell a small item, increase this bonus by +1 Shield.
Scrap: When you sell this, give your leftmost Shield item +8 Shield. (Small)
Dog: Cooldown 6 seconds
Deal 20 Damage. When you sell a small item, this gains 6 damage. (Medium)
Temporary Shelter: Cooldown 6 seconds
Shield 20. When you sell a Small item, this gains 10 Shield. (Large)
Sharpening Stone: When you sell this, your leftmost Weapon gains 6 Damage. (Small)
Boarrior
|HP: 550
Frontal Shielding: Your leftmost Shield item has +15 Shield.
Strength: Your Weapons deal +6 Damage.
Scrap: When you sell this, give your leftmost Shield item +12 Shield. (Small)
Tusked Helm: Cooldown 10 seconds
Multicast 2. Deal 10 damage. Shield 10. (Small)
Old Sword: Cooldown 4 seconds
Deal 10 damage. When you sell this, give your leftmost weapon +6 Damage. (Small)
Hatchet: Cooldown 5 seconds
Deal 12 damage. When you buy this, get a Spare Change. (Small)
Shoe Blade: Cooldown 6 seconds
Crit Chance 30 percent. Deal 20 damage. (Small)
Lumboars: Cooldown 8 seconds
Multicast 2. Deal 10 damage. Your weapons gain 4 damage for the fight. (Medium)
Sharpening Stone: When you sell this, your leftmost Weapon gains 9 Damage. (Small)
Rogue Scrapper
|HP: 550
Rust: At the start of each fight, slow an item for 3 second(s).
Scrap: When you sell this, give your leftmost Shield item +12 Shield. (Small)
Gearnola Bar: Cooldown 4 seconds
Ammo Max 2. Shield 20. When you sell a Tool, this gains 1 Max Ammo. (Small)
Junkyard Club: Cooldown 10 seconds
Deal 60 damage. When you sell this, your weapons gain 6 damage. (Medium)
Junkyard Repairbot: Cooldown 7 seconds
Heal 60. When you sell this, give your leftmost Heal item +15 Heal. (Medium)
Barbed Wire: Cooldown 4 seconds
Deal 5 damage. When you Shield, this gains 5 Damage for the fight. (Small)
Medkit: When you sell this, your leftmost Heal item gains 15 Heal. (Small)
Day three
|Monster
|Skills
|Items
Tempest Flamedancer
|HP: 350
Flamedancer: Your Burn items have +2 percent Crit Chance.
Cinders: When you sell this, your leftmost Burn item gains +1 Burn. (Small)
Bar of Gold: Sells for gold (Small)
Fiery Cutlass: Cooldown 5 seconds
Multicast 2. Deal 6 damage. This deals double Crit damage. Burn 3. (Medium)
Sharpening Stone: When you sell this, your leftmost Weapon gains 6 Damage. (Small)
Dabbling Apprentice
|HP: 350
Panic: The first time you fall below 50 percent health each fight, reload 2 items.
Vial of Blood: When you sell this, gain 1 XP. (Small)
Bottled Lightning: Cooldown 5 seconds
Ammo Max 1. Deal 75 damage. Burn 6. (Small)
Tazidian Dagger: Cooldown 4 seconds
Deal 5 damage. Adjacent Potions have +1 Ammo. (Small)
Fire Potion: Cooldown 5 seconds
Ammo Max 1. Burn 9. (Small)
Frost Street Challenger
|HP: 550
Snowstorm: When you freeze, your weapons gain 2 damage for the fight.
Icicle: At the start of each fight, freeze 1 item for 3 second(s). (Small)
Weights: Cooldown 5 seconds
Your weapons gain 5 Damage and your Heal gain 5 Heal for the fight. When you heal while at max health, charge this 2 second(s). (Medium)
Handaxe: Cooldown 7 seconds
Deal 10 damage. Your weapons have +6 damage. (Small)
Frozen Bludgeon: Cooldown 12 seconds
Deal 30 damage. Freeze 1 item for 2 second(s). When you freeze an item, your weapons gain 6 damage for the fight. (Medium)
Snow Globe: Cooldown 6 seconds
Freeze 1 item for 1 second(s). This has +1 Multicast for each adjacent to a Property. (Medium)
Rogue Scrapper
|HP: 550
Rust: At the start of each fight, slow an item for 3 second(s).
Scrap: When you sell this, give your leftmost Shield item +12 Shield. (Small)
Gearnola Bar: Cooldown 4 seconds
Ammo Max 2. Shield 20. When you sell a Tool, this gains 1 Max Ammo. (Small)
Junkyard Club: Cooldown 10 seconds
Deal 60 damage. When you sell this, your weapons gain 6 damage. (Medium)
Junkyard Repairbot: Cooldown 7 seconds
Heal 60. When you sell this, give your leftmost Heal item +15 Heal. (Medium)
Barbed Wire: Cooldown 4 seconds
Deal 5 damage. When you Shield, this gains 5 Damage for the fight. (Small)
Medkit: When you sell this, your leftmost Heal item gains 15 Heal. (Small)
Scout Trooper
|HP: 750
Gunner: Your items have +1 Max Ammo.
Small Weaponry: Your Small Weapons deal +9 Damage.
Gunpowder: When you sell this, your leftmost Ammo item gains 1 Max Ammo. (Small)
Laser Pistol: Cooldown 5 seconds
Deal 20 damage. (Small)
Uzi: Cooldown 2 seconds
Ammo Max 12. Deal 4 damage. (Small)
Bolas: Cooldown 4 seconds
Ammo Max 2. Deal 20 damage. Slow 1 item for 2 second(s). (Small)
Weakpoint Detector: Cooldown 6 seconds
Your weapons gain 6 damage for the fight. When you slow, charge this 2 second(s). (Medium)
Grappling Hook: Cooldown 7 seconds
Deal 10 damage. Slow 1 item for 3 second(s). (Small)
Eagle Talisman: When you sell this, your leftmost item gains 5 percent Crit Chance. (Small)
Eccentric Etherwright
|HP: 750
Rigged: At the start of each fight, Haste 2 items for 3 second(s).
Toughness: Your Shield items have +6 Shield.
Scrap: When you sell this, give your leftmost Shield item +12 Shield. (Small)
Force Field: Cooldown 4 seconds
Shield 20. Deal damage equal to your shield. (Large)
Goggles: Cooldown 7 seconds
Shield 30. When this gains Haste, give your items +4 percent Crit chance for the fight. (Small)
Barbed Wire: Cooldown 4 seconds
Deal 5 damage. When you Shield, this gains 5 Damage for the fight. (Small)
Day four
|Monster
|Skills
|Items
Boilerroom Brawler
|HP: 500
Time to Tinker: When you Haste, Shield 10.
Flashy Mechanic: When you use a Tool, items adjacent to it gain 5 percent Crit chance.
Sharpening Stone: When you sell this, your leftmost Weapon gains 6 Damage. (Small)
Orbital Polisher: Cooldown 7 seconds
Adjacent items gain 5 Damage for the fight. Adjacent items gain 5 Shield for the fight. (Small)
Goggles: Cooldown 7 seconds
Shield 30. When this gains Haste, give your items +4 percent Crit chance for the fight. (Small)
Toolbox: Cooldown 6 seconds
Shield 10. Your other tools have their cooldowns reduced by 5 percent. (Medium)
Multitool: Cooldown 4 seconds
Haste another item for 2 second(s). Slow 1 item for 2 second(s). (Small)
Published: Dec 8, 2024 04:55 pm