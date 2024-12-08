Forgot password
The Bazaar

All The Bazaar monsters and loot

These are all the NPC enemies you can find on your run.
Jerome Heath
  and 
Jéssica Gubert
|

Published: Dec 8, 2024 04:55 pm

Each day in The Bazaar features a new set of Monsters and items, but the sheer number of options makes it hard to keep up. Knowing which Monsters to fight can mean the difference between making and breaking the perfect build.

Day one

MonsterSkillsItems

Fangled Inglet		HP: 150


Deadly Eye: Your Weapons have +4 percent Crit chance.

Pelt: Sells for gold (Small)


Fang: Cooldown 4 seconds
Deal 5 damage. (Small)
kyver drone
Kyver Drone		HP: 150

trained
Trained: When you slow, a random weapon gains +5 damage this fight.		insect wing
Insect Wing: When you sell this, reduce your items’ cooldowns by 3 percent. (Small)

stinger
Stinger: Cooldown 9 seconds
Lifesteal 100. Deal 5 damage. Slow 1 item for 1 second(s). (Small)

langxian
Langxian: Cooldown 10 seconds
Deal 25 damage. When you win a fight with Langxian, this gains 25 damage. (Medium)

eagle talisman
Eagle Talisman: When you sell this, your leftmost item gains 5 percent Crit Chance. (Small)
viper
Viper		HP: 100

lash out
Lash out: At the start of each fight, Poison 3.		gland
Gland: When you sell this, gain 1 Regeneration. (Small)

fang
Fang: Cooldown 4 seconds
Deal 5 damage. (Small)

Toxic Fang: Cooldown 4 seconds
Deal 5 damage. Poison 2. (Small)

extract
Extract: When you sell this, your leftmost Poison item gains +1 Poison. (Small)
banannabal
Banannabal		HP: 150medkit
Medkit: When you sell this, your leftmost Heal item gains 5 Heal. (Small)

bluenanas
Bluenanas: Cooldown 9 seconds
Heal 10. When you sell this, gain 20 Max Health. (Small)

duct tape
Duct Tape: Cooldown 6 seconds
Slow 1 item for 1 second(s). When you use an adjacent item, Shield 5. (Small)
pyro
Pyro		HP: 150cinders
Cinders: When you sell this, your leftmost Burn item gains +1 Burn. (Small)

lighter
Lighter: Cooldown 3 seconds
Burn 1. (Small)
haunted kimono
Haunted Kimono		HP: 150

standardized defenses
Standardized Defenses: Your Medium Shield items have +6 Shield.		scrap
Scrap: When you sell this, give your leftmost Shield item +4 Shield. (Small)

silk
Silk: Cooldown 7 seconds
Shield 10. When you sell another non-weapon item, this gains Shield 4. (Small)

Day two

MonsterSkillsItems
coconut crab
Coconut Crab		HP: 250

hard shell
Hard Shell: The first time you fall below half health each fight, Shield equal to 20 percent of your Max Health.

toughness
Toughness: Your Shield items have +2 Shield.		coconut
Coconut: When you sell this, gain 30 Max Health. (Small)

crusher claw
Crusher Claw: Cooldown 8 seconds
Your Shield items gain 2 Shield for the fight. Deal damage equal to the highest shield value of items you have. (Medium)

sea shell
Sea Shell: Cooldown 5 seconds
Shield 10 for each aquatic item you have. (Small)
giant mosquito
Giant Mosquito		HP: 250

rush
Rush: At the start of each fight, Haste a weapon 3 second(s).

keen eye
Keen Eye: Your items have +3 percent Crit chance.		insect wing
Insect Wing: When you sell this, reduce your items’ cooldowns by 6 percent. (Small)

proboscis
Proboscis: When you slow, deal 6 damage. (Small)

amber
Amber: Cooldown 5 seconds
Slow 1 items for 3 second(s). Your other Slow items have +1 Slow. (Small)
covetous thief
Covetous Thief		HP: 400

pickpocket
Pickpocket: At the start of each fight, gain 1 gold.

keen eye
Keen Eye: Your items have +3 percent Crit chance.		safe
Safe: When you sell this, get 3 Spare Change. (Medium)

shadowed cloak
Shadowed Cloak: When you use the item to the right of this, Haste it for 1 second(s). If it is a weapon, it also gains +3 damage for the fight. (Medium)

concealed dagger
Concealed Dagger: Cooldown 8 seconds
Deal 12 damage. Gain 1 gold. (Small)

grindstone
Grindstone: Cooldown 3 seconds
Give the weapon to the left of this +10 damage for the fight. (Medium)

sharpening stone
Sharpening Stone: When you sell this, your leftmost Weapon gains 6 Damage. (Small)
tent city mayor
Tent City Mayor		HP: 400

augmented weaponry
Augmented Weaponry: Your weapons have +1 Damage. When you sell a small item, increase this bonus by +1 Damage.

augmented defenses
Augmented Defenses: Your Shield items have +1 Shield. When you sell a small item, increase this bonus by +1 Shield.		scrap
Scrap: When you sell this, give your leftmost Shield item +8 Shield. (Small)

dog
Dog: Cooldown 6 seconds
Deal 20 Damage. When you sell a small item, this gains 6 damage. (Medium)

temporary shelter
Temporary Shelter: Cooldown 6 seconds
Shield 20. When you sell a Small item, this gains 10 Shield. (Large)

sharpening stone
Sharpening Stone: When you sell this, your leftmost Weapon gains 6 Damage. (Small)
boarrior
Boarrior		HP: 550

frontal shielding
Frontal Shielding: Your leftmost Shield item has +15 Shield.

strength
Strength: Your Weapons deal +6 Damage.		scrap
Scrap: When you sell this, give your leftmost Shield item +12 Shield. (Small)

tusked helm
Tusked Helm: Cooldown 10 seconds
Multicast 2. Deal 10 damage. Shield 10. (Small)

old sword
Old Sword: Cooldown 4 seconds
Deal 10 damage. When you sell this, give your leftmost weapon +6 Damage. (Small)

hatchet
Hatchet: Cooldown 5 seconds
Deal 12 damage. When you buy this, get a Spare Change. (Small)

shoe blade
Shoe Blade: Cooldown 6 seconds
Crit Chance 30 percent. Deal 20 damage. (Small)

lumboars
Lumboars: Cooldown 8 seconds
Multicast 2. Deal 10 damage. Your weapons gain 4 damage for the fight. (Medium)

sharpening stone
Sharpening Stone: When you sell this, your leftmost Weapon gains 9 Damage. (Small)
rogue scrapper
Rogue Scrapper		HP: 550

rust
Rust: At the start of each fight, slow an item for 3 second(s).		scrap
Scrap: When you sell this, give your leftmost Shield item +12 Shield. (Small)

gearnola bar
Gearnola Bar: Cooldown 4 seconds
Ammo Max 2. Shield 20. When you sell a Tool, this gains 1 Max Ammo. (Small)

junkyard club
Junkyard Club: Cooldown 10 seconds
Deal 60 damage. When you sell this, your weapons gain 6 damage. (Medium)

junkyard repairbot
Junkyard Repairbot: Cooldown 7 seconds
Heal 60. When you sell this, give your leftmost Heal item +15 Heal. (Medium)

barbed wire
Barbed Wire: Cooldown 4 seconds
Deal 5 damage. When you Shield, this gains 5 Damage for the fight. (Small)

medkit
Medkit: When you sell this, your leftmost Heal item gains 15 Heal. (Small)

Day three

MonsterSkillsItems
tempest flamedancer
Tempest Flamedancer		HP: 350

flamedancer
Flamedancer: Your Burn items have +2 percent Crit Chance.		cinders
Cinders: When you sell this, your leftmost Burn item gains +1 Burn. (Small)

bar of gold
Bar of Gold: Sells for gold (Small)

fiery cutlass
Fiery Cutlass: Cooldown 5 seconds
Multicast 2. Deal 6 damage. This deals double Crit damage. Burn 3. (Medium)

sharpening stone
Sharpening Stone: When you sell this, your leftmost Weapon gains 6 Damage. (Small)
dabbling apprentice
Dabbling Apprentice		HP: 350

panic
Panic: The first time you fall below 50 percent health each fight, reload 2 items.		vial of blood
Vial of Blood: When you sell this, gain 1 XP. (Small)

bottled lightning
Bottled Lightning: Cooldown 5 seconds
Ammo Max 1. Deal 75 damage. Burn 6. (Small)

tazidian dagger
Tazidian Dagger: Cooldown 4 seconds
Deal 5 damage. Adjacent Potions have +1 Ammo. (Small)

fire potion
Fire Potion: Cooldown 5 seconds
Ammo Max 1. Burn 9. (Small)
frost street challenger
Frost Street Challenger		HP: 550

snowstorm
Snowstorm: When you freeze, your weapons gain 2 damage for the fight.		icicle
Icicle: At the start of each fight, freeze 1 item for 3 second(s). (Small)

weights
Weights: Cooldown 5 seconds
Your weapons gain 5 Damage and your Heal gain 5 Heal for the fight. When you heal while at max health, charge this 2 second(s). (Medium)

handaxe
Handaxe: Cooldown 7 seconds
Deal 10 damage. Your weapons have +6 damage. (Small)

frozen bludgeon
Frozen Bludgeon: Cooldown 12 seconds
Deal 30 damage. Freeze 1 item for 2 second(s). When you freeze an item, your weapons gain 6 damage for the fight. (Medium)

snow globe
Snow Globe: Cooldown 6 seconds
Freeze 1 item for 1 second(s). This has +1 Multicast for each adjacent to a Property. (Medium)
rogue scrapper
Rogue Scrapper		HP: 550

rust
Rust: At the start of each fight, slow an item for 3 second(s).		scrap
Scrap: When you sell this, give your leftmost Shield item +12 Shield. (Small)

gearnola bar
Gearnola Bar: Cooldown 4 seconds
Ammo Max 2. Shield 20. When you sell a Tool, this gains 1 Max Ammo. (Small)

junkyard club
Junkyard Club: Cooldown 10 seconds
Deal 60 damage. When you sell this, your weapons gain 6 damage. (Medium)

junkyard repairbot
Junkyard Repairbot: Cooldown 7 seconds
Heal 60. When you sell this, give your leftmost Heal item +15 Heal. (Medium)

barbed wire
Barbed Wire: Cooldown 4 seconds
Deal 5 damage. When you Shield, this gains 5 Damage for the fight. (Small)

medkit
Medkit: When you sell this, your leftmost Heal item gains 15 Heal. (Small)
scout trooper
Scout Trooper		HP: 750

gunner
Gunner: Your items have +1 Max Ammo.

small weaponry
Small Weaponry: Your Small Weapons deal +9 Damage.		gunpowder
Gunpowder: When you sell this, your leftmost Ammo item gains 1 Max Ammo. (Small)

laser pistol
Laser Pistol: Cooldown 5 seconds
Deal 20 damage. (Small)

uzi
Uzi: Cooldown 2 seconds
Ammo Max 12. Deal 4 damage. (Small)

bolas
Bolas: Cooldown 4 seconds
Ammo Max 2. Deal 20 damage. Slow 1 item for 2 second(s). (Small)

weakpoint detector
Weakpoint Detector: Cooldown 6 seconds
Your weapons gain 6 damage for the fight. When you slow, charge this 2 second(s). (Medium)

grappling hook
Grappling Hook: Cooldown 7 seconds
Deal 10 damage. Slow 1 item for 3 second(s). (Small)


Eagle Talisman: When you sell this, your leftmost item gains 5 percent Crit Chance. (Small)
eccentric etherwright
Eccentric Etherwright		HP: 750

rigged
Rigged: At the start of each fight, Haste 2 items for 3 second(s).


Toughness: Your Shield items have +6 Shield.		scrap
Scrap: When you sell this, give your leftmost Shield item +12 Shield. (Small)

force field
Force Field: Cooldown 4 seconds
Shield 20. Deal damage equal to your shield. (Large)

goggles
Goggles: Cooldown 7 seconds
Shield 30. When this gains Haste, give your items +4 percent Crit chance for the fight. (Small)

barbed wire
Barbed Wire: Cooldown 4 seconds
Deal 5 damage. When you Shield, this gains 5 Damage for the fight. (Small)

Day four

MonsterSkillsItems
boilerroom brawler
Boilerroom Brawler		HP: 500

time to tinker
Time to Tinker: When you Haste, Shield 10.

flashy mechanic
Flashy Mechanic: When you use a Tool, items adjacent to it gain 5 percent Crit chance.		sharpening stone
Sharpening Stone: When you sell this, your leftmost Weapon gains 6 Damage. (Small)


Orbital Polisher: Cooldown 7 seconds
Adjacent items gain 5 Damage for the fight. Adjacent items gain 5 Shield for the fight. (Small)

goggles
Goggles: Cooldown 7 seconds
Shield 30. When this gains Haste, give your items +4 percent Crit chance for the fight. (Small)

toolbox
Toolbox: Cooldown 6 seconds
Shield 10. Your other tools have their cooldowns reduced by 5 percent. (Medium)

multitool
Multitool: Cooldown 4 seconds
Haste another item for 2 second(s). Slow 1 item for 2 second(s). (Small)