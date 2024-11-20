The Bazaar just removed one of its most broken items

Dooley has been rampant in The Bazaar over the last week, pumping out win after win. The cheeky little robot harnesses the power of his trusty Core to beat up his poor, unsuspecting opponents. But the dreaded Harmadillo is the real star of the show. In a bid to save the meta, developer Tempo has temporarily removed the overpowered item.

In a hotfix patch on Nov. 19, Tempo disabled Harmadillo, Yo-yo, Crook, and a few other items and skills ahead of a “larger patch” coming soon. If you’ve played The Bazaar over the last week, you should be familiar with Harmadillo by now. The armored beast ramps up quickly, stacking up Armor and dishing out tons of Damage.

I have nightmares about this item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The item was initially buffed on Nov. 13 to read, “When you Shield, deal Damage equal to this item’s Shield.” While that doesn’t sound particularly broken, Shield value is almost too easy to stack up when playing Dooley. The hero makes use of his Armored Core, giving Shield items to the right bonus Shield for the fight. Combine that with items like Bunker, Duct Tape, and Uzi, and you have an unstoppable build.

What makes this build so powerful is that there are so many options. Heroes like Vanessa often need multiple days to create a viable build, but Dooley can instantly access his Core and quickly find the missing pieces he needs to play Harmadillo. It’s no wonder Tempo disabled the item.

Tempo will presumably nerf Harmadillo in the upcoming patch, and everyone will finally be able to breathe again whenever they face Dooley. While the devs haven’t confirmed when the patch will hit the live servers, it should be here soon.

