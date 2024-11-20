Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via Tempo
Category:
The Bazaar

The Bazaar just removed one of its most broken items

Good riddance.
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Nov 20, 2024 06:57 am

Dooley has been rampant in The Bazaar over the last week, pumping out win after win. The cheeky little robot harnesses the power of his trusty Core to beat up his poor, unsuspecting opponents. But the dreaded Harmadillo is the real star of the show. In a bid to save the meta, developer Tempo has temporarily removed the overpowered item. 

Recommended Videos

In a hotfix patch on Nov. 19, Tempo disabled Harmadillo, Yo-yo, Crook, and a few other items and skills ahead of a “larger patch” coming soon. If you’ve played The Bazaar over the last week, you should be familiar with Harmadillo by now. The armored beast ramps up quickly, stacking up Armor and dishing out tons of Damage.

Harmadillo item in the bazaar. When you shield, deal damage equal to this item's shield.
I have nightmares about this item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The item was initially buffed on Nov. 13 to read, “When you Shield, deal Damage equal to this item’s Shield.” While that doesn’t sound particularly broken, Shield value is almost too easy to stack up when playing Dooley. The hero makes use of his Armored Core, giving Shield items to the right bonus Shield for the fight. Combine that with items like Bunker, Duct Tape, and Uzi, and you have an unstoppable build.

What makes this build so powerful is that there are so many options. Heroes like Vanessa often need multiple days to create a viable build, but Dooley can instantly access his Core and quickly find the missing pieces he needs to play Harmadillo. It’s no wonder Tempo disabled the item.

Tempo will presumably nerf Harmadillo in the upcoming patch, and everyone will finally be able to breathe again whenever they face Dooley. While the devs haven’t confirmed when the patch will hit the live servers, it should be here soon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
Senior editor at Dot Esports. Jerome has been in and around the gaming industry for the last eight years, and he's not going anywhere anytime soon.
twitter