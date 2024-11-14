How to fix The Bazaar connection issues

The Bazaar‘s closed beta is underway. Defined as the first free-to-play “hero-builder,” the upcoming release by Tempo Games combines elements of deckbuilding and autobattlers in a unique experience—and fans are loving it.

But a beta is not a beta without its issues. It is, after all, a testing period. That’s when developers get to work on adjustments that wouldn’t be possible if not for the public’s feedback. If you sign up for a test, in exchange to playing some version of the game before anyone else, you understand that this version might not be the most stable yet.

In the case of The Bazaar, one specific issue keeps popping up.

“Unable to connect to the server” in The Bazaar: is there a fix?

Any player’s worst nightmare. Screenshot via Dot Esports

At any given moment during a run, you might encounter the message above, suggesting a connection issue and the game was “unable to connect to the server.” But what does it mean?

It could be a few different things on your end or the server’s. And it may or may not have a fix or workaround. Here are some possibilities and common solutions you can try.

Check your internet connection

This is the first step to try whenever you encounter a connection error. Check if everything is okay on your end. If your connection is working just fine for anything else other than The Bazaar, the problem is most likely on the server’s side.

If, however, there is some instability in your connection, try resetting your modem or router, or contact your provider for more information on possible outages in your region.

Check the game’s status

The official website for The Bazaar does not have a status page just yet, nor is it on DownDetector. But there are two ways to know if others are having the same issues as you:

Follow The Bazaar on Twitter

Join the official Discord server

When there is a known issue or the server is unstable due to maintenance, you can usually find that information on Twitter. Developers also like to include how long the maintenance should take.

Emergency maintenance notice on Twitter including estimated return time. Screenshot via Dot Esports

And Discord is the official community channel where players gather to discuss builds, strategies… and bugs. You are likely to find someone else with the same issues and a possible workaround.

Simply try again

Fortunately and unfortunately, this is the most common workaround for the “Connection issue” message.

Usually, when the error message pops up during a run, clicking “OK” will take you back to the main screen where you can simply click “Resume” and proceed with your run—you may encounter the same error again shortly after, but that is not always the case. Even if you have to do this a couple of times in a row, it eventually sticks. Most of the time, anyway.

If that doesn’t work, you may try a harsher approach and close the game entirely, whether by clicking the “Exit to desktop” button or shutting it down via Task Manager. Then, log back in. Unless there is a more serious case of instability, this usually does the trick.

