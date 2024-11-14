Is The Bazaar down? How to check problems, outages, and server status

An upcoming release currently in closed beta, The Bazaar is already popular among fans of games such as Hearthstone and Teamfight Tactics. The unique mechanics combine elements of deckbuilding with autobattlers such as Battlegrounds.

But when signing in to play, you may fear encountering server issues—a player’s worst nightmare in online gaming.

Live-service games are always subject to server issues, and the risk is higher around the time changes are being made to the live version of the game. So, as you can probably imagine, being accepted into a closed beta test comes with a high risk of server outages. That is the case here.

Devs must always be on the lookout when releasing new content or bug fixes. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Below, you can find all you need to know on whether The Bazaar servers are actually down or not, as well as how to check for yourself.

Is The Bazaar down?

Currently, The Bazaar is not down. As of Nov. 14, though, it is true that outages happen almost daily—sometimes, more than once in the same day. They are usually brief and happen for maintenance purposes. After all, the game is still in closed beta, a period where developers make constant adjustments based on player feedback and their own monitoring.

If you’re encountering a certain “Connection issue” like in the image below, however, it doesn’t necessarily mean there is something wrong with servers. You might just have to try again.

Any player’s worst nightmare. Screenshot via Dot Esports

We do have a specific guide containing more information on The Bazaar‘s “Connection issue” and possible workarounds, so you may refer to it if that is the case.

How to check if The Bazaar servers are down

At least for the initial, closed beta limited release, The Bazaar has no official status page. The game is not on DownDetector yet, either.

There are, however, two official sources you can check for this kind of information. Both are updated and monitored regularly be the team—that means an outage or maintenance notice will be there first.

First is the game’s Twitter/X account. The team goes by the handle @playthebazaar, and they let players know in real time when there is a known issue or servers are down. If you want to keep up, it’s highly recommended that you give them a follow.

Second is the official Discord server for The Bazaar. You can find them by looking up “playthebazaar” or simply clicking this link. Because the Discord server is the main community tool, this is where players and developers gather to discuss builds, strategies, bugs, and outages. When something is wrong, you’re likely to know firsthand if you’re in the server.

