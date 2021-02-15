Top TFT streamers compete to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Watch the best TFT players decipher the new 11.4 meta while raising money for a good cause.

Eight of the best Teamfight Tactics streamers and competitors will battle it out this weekend to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Scheduled to take place on Feb. 21, the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Commongg have partnered to raise money with a unique TFT charity event. Unlike normal competitive tournaments, the MDA Common event will showcase gameplay in a four-vs-four tournament style exhibition, similar to Mortdog’s Madness. Coverage of the charity tournament begins at 6pm CT on Feb. 21 via Twitch, the Common Discord, and the individual streams of the players competing.

Here are the eight TFT players competing in the MDA Common charity event, with links to their Twitch channels.

The MDA Common charity tournament will also showcase a new meta within Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts following the release of Patch 11.4 on Feb. 18. Big changes took place in the 11.4 update, including a system change to Chosen and Lucky Lanterns, along with a large number of nerfs and buffs to over 25 champions.

Over 300,000 Americans battle with 43 different neuromuscular diseases, receiving care from the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The MDA is the largest provider of care and research in the fight to cure neuromuscular disease. Viewers can donate toward the MDA via all eight streams here.

The MDA Common charity tournament begins at 6pm CT on Feb. 21 with coverage via Common’s Twitch channel, Discord, and the individual streams of players competing. Prizes for the MDA Common charity tournament include a total of 400 gifted subs.