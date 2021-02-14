Here’s every TFT champion nerf and buff revealed in 11.4 Patch Rundown

Over 25 nerfs and buffs are set to launch with Patch 11.4, the Teamfight Tactics Patch Rundown revealed today.

Riot Statikk said the upcoming patch, which launches next week on Feb. 18, was one of the largest TFT patches he has ever worked on. Following a meta dominated by one-cost re-reroll comps, a total of six one-cost champs were nerfed in 11.4. Three-cost champions like Katrina, Nunu, and Shyvanna are also set to receive nerfs, and a total of nine four-cost champs, like Olaf and Tryndamere, were adjusted.

From a reduction in Shyvana’s burn damage to reduced Kayle Divine Ascension Wave damage, here’s every nerf and buff revealed in the TFT Patch Rundown.

One-cost TFT champions

One-cost champions dominated the 11.3 meta via re-roll comps, locking players into builds while removing the ability to transition at later stages of the game. In an effort to tone down re-roll builds, six one-cost champions were nerfed in the upcoming TFT 11.4 patch.

Diana: Attack speed reduced from 0.7 to 0.65. Cascade Shield reduced to 175/250/350. Cascade Orb Damage reduced to 80/85/90.

Fiora: Mana increased from 0/75 to 0/95.

Nasus: Mana increased from 0/60 to 0/80. Magic resist reduced from 50 to 40.

Nidalee: Javelin Toss damage reduced to 100/150/250. Bonus damage per Hex increased to 80 percent.

Wukong: Crushing Blow attack damage scaling reduced to 240/250/260 percent.

Yasuo: Striking Steel attack damage scaling reduced to 180/185/190 percent.

Two-cost TFT champions

Vanguard units such as Braum and Nautilus were buffed in an effort to improve Braum in Dragonsoul and Nautilus in Fabled. Teemo was adjusted so that his spell targets the current target as opposed to the highest attack speed units. And Zed was slightly nerfed due to re-roll build dominance in Patch 11.3.

Braum: Attack speed increased to 0.75. Mana reduced from 30/70 to 30/60.

Nautilus: Armor increased from 45 to 55. Magic resist increased from 30 to 40. And Fabled Shield damage reduction reduced from 60 to 50 percent.

Teemo: Sporecloud Dart prioritizes current target now instead of highest attack speed.

Zed: Attack speed reduced from 0.8 to 0.75.

Three-cost TFT champions

A number of nerfs and buffs were applied to three-cost champions in 11.4. Katarina was one of the most powerful TFT champions, according to Mortdog, especially as a three-star. Her spell targets and spell damage were both nerfed. Other notable nerfs were applied to Nunu and Shyvana. Neeko was buffed at her base state to “make her more appealing,” while her Fabled multiplier was nerfed.

Irelia: Bladestorm Disarm duration increased to 2.5/3/4 seconds.

Katarina: Death Lotus’s number of targets was reduced to 4/5/6. Death Lotus total spell damage was reduced to 600/900/1500.

Kennen: Slicing Maelstrom damage increased to 200/300/400.

Neeko: Blooming Burst increased to 200/300/400. Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75. And Fabled bonus multiplier was reduced from 200 to 150 percent.

Nunu: Consume damage reduced from 450/650/1800 to 450/700/1500.

Shyvana: Health reduced from 750 to 700. Magic resist reduced from 80 to 60. Burn damage reduced to 125/250/500.

Four-cost TFT champions

Similar to one and three-cost champions, a number of nerfs and buffs were applied to four-cost champs. Aatrox was buffed to improve his viability as a carry while Talon, Tryndamere, and Xayah were underperforming units that were both given buffs. Morgana was nerfed at three-star and Kayle’s spell damage was reduced following her dominance within the 11.3 meta.

Aatrox: Infernal Chains damage increased to 400/600/2000

Aurelion Sol: Voice of Lightning damage reduced to 325/500/1400.

Cho’Gath: Armor increased from 40 to 60. Rupture targeting updated to reduce randomness.

Kayle: Divine Ascension Wave damage reduced to 100/150/400.

Morgana: Hallowed Ground damage reduced to 250/400/1600.

Olaf: Ragnarok Cleave damage increased to 50/50/50 percent. Ragnarok now blocks AD reduction debuff.

Talon: Truestrike attack damage scaling increased to 240/250/300 percent.

Tryndamere: Spinning Slash dash speed increased. Mana adjusted from 50/100 to 60/100.

Xayah: Featherstorm attack damage increased from 250/275/325 to 250/275/350 percent.

Five-cost TFT champions

A total of two five-cost champions were adjusted. Ornn was also included, but for two of his Artifact items.