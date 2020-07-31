How to watch Mortdog Teamfight Tactics Top 4 Madness

A total of 128 Teamfight Tactics competitors from around the world will compete in the Giant Slayer Top 4 Madness tournament sponsored by Mortdog and Scarra.
The Top 4 Madness TFT tournament is a three-day event, running from July 31 to Aug. 2. Coverage of the tournament will air on Giant Slayer TV on Aug. 1 and 2, starting at 4pm CT. Day one of the event doesn’t have any central coverage, although all the individual competitors will be streaming, with the tournament starting at 4pm CT. Mortdog also said on Twitter that he’ll recap Friday’s results on stream following the action.
Day one has the 128 players broken up into 16 total lobbies. Following three rounds of play, only the top four in each lobby will advance to the top 64. The top four players from the top-64 lobbies after four rounds of play on day one will advance to the second day.
Day two will feature the top 32 players in four lobbies. Only the top two in each lobby will advance to the finals after five rounds. A total of five rounds will take place on day three in the finals to determine a winner of the Top 4 Mortdog Madness TFT tournament.
Here’s a list of every competitor and the lobbies they’ll compete in on day one:
Lobby one
- Rubic
- Serask
- Gunmay
- Brank
- HiROKKKJP
- Neisooo
- Hyunjinese
- JoeKerKYZ
Lobby two
- Ging
- Techzz
- Poltsc2
- Fgodi
- Fan of obina
- Rywx Kiyomi
- Cottontail
- Drunkiris
Lobby three
- Luque
- BALUTELLI777
- Odyceuz
- Robinsongz
- TWTV T3by
- Khroen
- Artkiller55
- YesIWantSomeTea
Lobby four
- Grandvice8
- DarkHydraTFT
- UkRank1
- Kropekpobyku
- Leduck
- Peeba
- Kiyoon
- TwitchFanTheQiQi
Lobby five
- k3Soju
- Kjaos
- AceofSpadesqt
- Shikamemadoka
- NotGlider
- Higa
- Blackwhited
- Numanotaihasin
Lobby six
- JJPasak
- Returnset1
- GOATofPESTE
- BenVK
- NochitaJP
- KittingisHard
- NarkeshTFT
- Stompalittle
Lobby seven
- FluffyHS
- SoJogoTFT
- SlooperTFT
- TheXienator
- Enchabi
- Josepao1o
- Predetorajes
- HiImHochin
Lobby eight
- Mo6
- ZadustTFT
- Arden
- Askrp
- Tsuuzaki
- Inay
- Agon
- KanNao
Lobby nine
- Erawa
- PlayGosha
- Minoos
- ByO
- Tiaan
- Simplywojtek
- Souless
- Javaday
Lobby 10
- MismatchedSocks
- Westblud
- ReventXz
- Kci
- Godp3
- FischTFT
- Octogonal
- KaptainOn
Lobby 11
- Kezman22
- Wetjungler
- EgoIllusions
- LivefortheDay
- Kalsuo
- DrApplesauce
- Mapachee
- Chwbk
Lobby 12
- Bertasaurus
- JustDream
- AratTFT
- ReplayReplay
- IncMpleteGod
- Tapiokaoisii
- Sphinx
- Itchy
Lobby 13
- Hadaf
- JorC
- Ch1wy
- M35S
- EuneslayerSage
- xRaYZoelTFT
- TeversomuchT
Lobby 14
- Tftxlp
- Zugrug
- GreenbeingTFT
- HazteTFT
- Enclasse
- Krmx
- Lornyk
- TFTCayrub
Lobby 15
- THGSpencerZ
- N9TFT
- Magarky
- BKriszTFT
- Un33d
- DeliciousMilk
- LunarAyano
- Broccoli
Lobby 16
- Bybou
- Treebeard
- Nubam
- Raydizfn
- Narkez
- Kstan
- TheGitrogMonster
- 5454XD
Each of these 128 competitors will begin competing and streaming at 4pm CT on July 31. Those who finish in the top four in their lobbies following the top-64 matches will advance to day two. Central coverage of the Mortdog and Scarra Top 4 Madness tournament will air on Aug. 1 and 2 via Giant Slayer TV, starting at 4pm CT each day.