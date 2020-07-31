How to watch Mortdog Teamfight Tactics Top 4 Madness

A total of 128 of the best players from around the world will compete over the course of three days.

A total of 128 Teamfight Tactics competitors from around the world will compete in the Giant Slayer Top 4 Madness tournament sponsored by Mortdog and Scarra.

The Top 4 Madness TFT tournament is a three-day event, running from July 31 to Aug. 2. Coverage of the tournament will air on Giant Slayer TV on Aug. 1 and 2, starting at 4pm CT. Day one of the event doesn’t have any central coverage, although all the individual competitors will be streaming, with the tournament starting at 4pm CT. Mortdog also said on Twitter that he’ll recap Friday’s results on stream following the action.

Day one has the 128 players broken up into 16 total lobbies. Following three rounds of play, only the top four in each lobby will advance to the top 64. The top four players from the top-64 lobbies after four rounds of play on day one will advance to the second day.

Day two will feature the top 32 players in four lobbies. Only the top two in each lobby will advance to the finals after five rounds. A total of five rounds will take place on day three in the finals to determine a winner of the Top 4 Mortdog Madness TFT tournament.

Here’s a list of every competitor and the lobbies they’ll compete in on day one:

Lobby one

Rubic

Serask

Gunmay

Brank

HiROKKKJP

Neisooo

Hyunjinese

JoeKerKYZ

Lobby two

Ging

Techzz

Poltsc2

Fgodi

Fan of obina

Rywx Kiyomi

Cottontail

Drunkiris

Lobby three

Luque

BALUTELLI777

Odyceuz

Robinsongz

TWTV T3by

Khroen

Artkiller55

YesIWantSomeTea

Lobby four

Grandvice8

DarkHydraTFT

UkRank1

Kropekpobyku

Leduck

Peeba

Kiyoon

TwitchFanTheQiQi

Lobby five

k3Soju

Kjaos

AceofSpadesqt

Shikamemadoka

NotGlider

Higa

Blackwhited

Numanotaihasin

Lobby six

JJPasak

Returnset1

GOATofPESTE

BenVK

NochitaJP

KittingisHard

NarkeshTFT

Stompalittle

Lobby seven

FluffyHS

SoJogoTFT

SlooperTFT

TheXienator

Enchabi

Josepao1o

Predetorajes

HiImHochin

Lobby eight

Mo6

ZadustTFT

Arden

Askrp

Tsuuzaki

Inay

Agon

KanNao

Lobby nine

Erawa

PlayGosha

Minoos

ByO

Tiaan

Simplywojtek

Souless

Javaday

Lobby 10

MismatchedSocks

Westblud

ReventXz

Kci

Godp3

FischTFT

Octogonal

KaptainOn

Lobby 11

Kezman22

Wetjungler

EgoIllusions

LivefortheDay

Kalsuo

DrApplesauce

Mapachee

Chwbk

Lobby 12

Bertasaurus

JustDream

AratTFT

ReplayReplay

IncMpleteGod

Tapiokaoisii

Sphinx

Itchy

Lobby 13

Hadaf

JorC

Ch1wy

M35S

EuneslayerSage

xRaYZoelTFT

TeversomuchT

Lobby 14

Tftxlp

Zugrug

GreenbeingTFT

HazteTFT

Enclasse

Krmx

Lornyk

TFTCayrub

Lobby 15

THGSpencerZ

N9TFT

Magarky

BKriszTFT

Un33d

DeliciousMilk

LunarAyano

Broccoli

Lobby 16

Bybou

Treebeard

Nubam

Raydizfn

Narkez

Kstan

TheGitrogMonster

5454XD

Each of these 128 competitors will begin competing and streaming at 4pm CT on July 31. Those who finish in the top four in their lobbies following the top-64 matches will advance to day two. Central coverage of the Mortdog and Scarra Top 4 Madness tournament will air on Aug. 1 and 2 via Giant Slayer TV, starting at 4pm CT each day.