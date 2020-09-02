Top TFT players race to rank up in Masters Mayhem: Clash of Fates

Top Teamfight Tactics competitors and streamers on the North America and Europe West servers will race to Master rank with the launch of Set Four in the Masters Mayhem: Clash of Fates tournament.

Scheduled to release on Sept. 16, Set Four Fates will feature a unique tournament created by TFT players GingerTFT, Deathboose, Sunnylu, and FluffyHS. Sponsored by Giant Slayer TV and organized by Rissakah, the Clash of Fates tournament is open to all TFT players.

Race to masters tournament! 🔥



Masters Mayhem: Clash of Fates is a race to become the first players to reach master in the new #TFT set. For more info check out the discord at: https://t.co/vN3OqJSsKZ



Thank you @GiantSlayerTFT for contributing to the prize pool! pic.twitter.com/AeouNul1yC — Masters Mayhem (@MastersMayhemGG) September 2, 2020

Pro players like Kitting is Hard, Kurumx, Mismatched Socks, and Dark Hydra have already signed up. Willing competitors can also register on Discord. Sign-ups will close once the rank reset for Set Four has occurred.

The race officially begins with the TFT Set Four ladder reset and will end when three winners from each server have reached Master. Only players on the Europe West and North American servers can participate in the Masters Mayhem: Clash of Fates tournament.

The hype for TFT Set Four is real. The PBE servers were overloaded with players yesterday when it launched. The Fates set features a total of 58 champions, new and reworked items, and the new Chosen mechanic. A special preview of Set Four will also take place on Sept. 5, featuring the top eight players from the TFT Galaxies World Championship on Riot’s Twitch channel.