Riot Mortdog breaks down TFT Set 4 item changes

Lead Teamfight Tactics game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer gave a rundown today of item changes that players can expect while testing Set Four Fates out on the PBE.

A number of significant item changes were made for TFT Set Four, including new items and some tweaks to existing ones. Yesterday’s cheat sheet revealed two items being replaced in the upcoming Fates set. Due to its limited use on specific champions, Red Buff was replaced by Sunfire Cape. The new item has a similar effect but has the versatility to be played on either frontline tanks or backline assassins.

Disarm is the second item that was removed. It’s an item that was “viable on no one,” according to Mortdog. It was replaced by Gargoyle Stoneplate, previously named Iron Will on the TFT Set Four cheat sheet. It’s a “very powerful item” that works well on frontline tanky units.

“Gargoyle Stoneplate alone makes a bunch of new comps possible,” Mortdog said. “Because you can run a solo frontline.”

Several items were also adjusted so that “no single item locks a player into a comp” and “no item is massively transformative on a single champion.” This included tweaks to components like Needlessly Large Rod and items such as Bloodthirster.

Needlessly Large Rod

Needlessly Large Rod was nerfed from 20 percent spell power to 15 percent.

Rabadon’s Deathcap

The holder gains 40 additional spell power for a total of 70 (30 from the two Needlessly Large Rods).

The change allows Rabadon’s Deathcap to be a good item by itself, according to Mortdog.

Bloodthirster

Basic attacks with no Grievous Wounds heal the holder for 40 percent of the damage dealt.

With Grievous Wounds, it goes from 12 to 20, according to Mortdog.

Dragons Claw

Reduces incoming magic damage by 63 percent.

Ideal on tanks and should be a high-demand item due to the amount of magic damage in Set Four.

Hextech Gunblade

The holder’s spells heal them for 40 percent of the damage dealt. Excess healing fuels a shield that protects the holder against up to 400 damage.

Deathblade

Loses five attack damage per stack, going from 25 a stack to 20.

Chalice of Power

Buff from having 20-second limit removed.

Spear of Shojin

Simplified to gain eight mana on-hit.

Spear of Shojin is now more flexible, according to Mortdog.

Runaan’s Hurricane

Bolts now have infinite range.

Bolts can critically strike.

Infinity Edge

Removed the 20 percent critical strike damage.

Statikk Shiv

Minus five damage and good on Duelist.

Every third basic attack from the wearer deals 80 magic damage to 3/4/5 star enemies, and 80 true damage if they are shielded or crowd-controlled.

Luden’s Echo

Reduce effect on 20 mana champions.

When the holder casts their spell, the first target dealt magic damage and up to three nearby enemies are dealt an additional 180 magic damage.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Plus one percent attack speed per stack.

Titan’s Resolve

When you reach maximum stacks of 25 the wearer gains 50 armor and magic resistance as opposed to 25.

You can test out all of the TFT Set Four item changes on the PBE now. Fates will be officially launched on Sept. 16.