Top TFT players punch their tickets to Worlds on mission to bring NA back-to-back championships

A total of 32 of the best North American Teamfight Tactics players competed at the Runeterra Reforged Regional Finals over the weekend of Oct. 27 to 29.

Competitors around the globe competed for the remaining seeds at the Runeterra Reforged World Championship over the weekend through Patch 13.20, not Patch 13.21, with Wasianiverson winning the NA Regional Finals.

Wasianiverson was the first NA player to guarantee a Worlds seed at the Regional Finals, earning his invite by game four on day three with the best player points average. The other three seeds were given to the top three scoring players after six games on the final day of the NA Regional Finals. Not only did Wasianiverson win the best placement, but he also won the NA Regional Finals, passing on the best average placement to Torontotokyo.

Overall standings | Screenshot via Wisdom/Riot Games

Connerisme was the next to qualify for TFT Worlds before he had even finished game six, which he ended up winning. It was his first lobby win of the day but not his first top four, which gave him enough points to finish second with 29 points.

Tied with Connerisme through the overall standings at the NA Regional Finals was Tleyds, who was the final player to earn a direct invite to represent NA at the Runeterra Reforged World Championship. Just missing the top three cut for Worlds was Darth Nub, k3soju, and the World Championship title winner from Set Eight, Rereplay.

Despite Rereplay missing the cut to Worlds, NA will have a solid crew of five defending the title for the region. In addition to Wasianiverson, Connerisme, Tleyds, and Torontotokyo—TL Kurumx will also join the NA roster, having won the Mid-Set Finale.

The NA region was able to send five players, instead of four, as a bonus from Rereplay winning the Set Eight/8.5 Worlds title.

Fans can watch the TFT Set Nine/9.5 World Championship from Nov. 3 to 5.

About the author