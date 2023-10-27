TFT Set 9.5 NA Runeterra Reforged Regional Finals standings

The North American Teamfight Tactics Regional Finals kicked off on Oct. 27 with 24 of the best players in the NA region seeking four direct invites to the Runeterra Reforged World Championship.

Featuring TFT players who performed well throughout Set Nine and 9.5, the NA Regional Finals was a big deal for the North American region. For the first time in TFT history, NA won the TFT Set Eight World Championship, and the 24 players at the Regional Finals all wanted a shot to win Worlds again. The NA Regional Finals ran from Oct. 27 to 29, with a total of four out of the 24 players earning a direct invite to the Runeterra Reforged World Championship.

Oct. 27 NA Regional Finals standings

Day one of the TFT North American Finals featured six games played with lobbies reseeded every two rounds. Only the top-scoring 16 players advanced to day two.

Game one day one | Screenshot via Wisdom/Riot Games

C9 k3soju kicked off the tournament with a win in lobby C, along with Torontotokyo and Connerisme. Players like TL Kurumx, Dishsoap, DQA, and setsuko also showed out during game one.

About the author