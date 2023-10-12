TFT Set 9/9.5 Runeterra Reforged World Championship dates, format, and players

A total of 32 of the best Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe will compete at the Set Nine/9.5 Runeterra Reforged World Championship, showcasing new seeding and an increase in the Checkmate point threshold.

The Set Nine/9.5 Runeterra Reforged World Championship is the last of its kind, as the launch of Set 10 begins a new era of TFT that features new season lengths and no more Mid-Set updates.

New changes will also go into effect through Set Nine/9.5 Worlds like the threshold of the Checkmate format getting increased to 20 and seeding changes that have the defending region gaining an extra seed.

When does TFT Set 9/9.5 Runeterra Reforged World Championship start?

November is a massive month for TFT, starting with Set Nine/9.5 Worlds taking place from Nov. 3 to 5. Over the course of three days, 32 competitors across nine regions will battle for the World Championship title.

Then, following Worlds is the launch of TFT Set 10.

No start times or watching spots have been locked by Riot Games, at the time of writing. Details will be updated once the information is available.

TFT Set 9/9.5 Runeterra Reforged Worlds format

The TFT Set Nine/9.5 World Championship will feature a Snake Seeding system during the first two days of competitive play. A Snake Seeding system is essentially a lobby shuffler, rotating players into different lobbies based on qualifier rankings and performance at Worlds.

Days one and two of the Runeterra Reforged World Championship will feature six games played each day, with the Snake Seeding system shuffling lobbies up every three rounds. No players will get cut between days one and two, with the top eight at the end of the second day of Worlds advancing to the finals on day three.

Much like previous TFT World Championships, the finals will use a Checkmate format to determine a title winner. The point threshold for Set Nine/9.5 Worlds was increased from 18 to 20. Players who reach the threshold and win their next game can claim the Runeterra Reforged World Championship title.

TFT World Championship seeding

A new seeding system was introduced by Riot for the TFT Set 9/9.5 World Championship. The region that won Worlds the previous season now gets an extra seed, which is an extra slot for the NA regions at the Runeterra Reforged World Championship.

China: Six seeds

NA: Five seeds, including extra

EMEA: Four seeds

KR: Four seeds

BR: Three seeds

SEA: Three seeds

LATAM: Three seeds

Japan: Two seeds

OCE: Two seeds

TFT Set 9/9.5 Worlds: All qualified players

At the time of writing, the only players to earn an invite to the Runeterra Reforged World Championship were Beta yc from China and TL Kurumx from the NA region. More players will get added following the regional finals.

There are no Eastern and Western Last Chance Qualifiers prior to the TFT Set 9/9.5 Runeterra Reforged World Championship as the events were removed.

