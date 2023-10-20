Only four will continue on to TFT Set 9/9.5 Worlds.

Rising Legends showcased 32 of the best Teamfight Tactics players in the EMEA region, representing 15 countries, competing for a World Championship seed at the Runeterra Reforged Regional Finals.

Taking place over the course of three days, from Oct. 20 to 22, was the TFT Runeterra Reforged EMEA Regional Finals. A total of 15 countries were represented from the Riot region, with 10 having one representative. 32 players competed for a chance to compete at the TFT Set Nine/9.5 World Championship.

The EMEA region has four seeds at TFT Worlds, with the top four players at the Regional Finals earning a direct invite. Competing at the EMEA Regional Finals were several veterans seeking a shot at Worlds, like Voltariux, Double61 (World Champion), DarkHydra, Lyyyress, Ging, Lelouch, and Deisik.

Oct. 20, TFT EMEA Regional Finals standings

Day one of the EMEA Regional Finals showcased all 32 players spread across four lobbies with lobbies getting reseeded every two rounds. All points earned on day one carried over to day two and no players were cut.

1 to 16 day one standings | Image via Rising Legends/ Riot Games 17 to 32 day one standings | Image via Rising Legends/ Riot Games

Tying for first after six games played were AUG and Wet Jungler, \each having 34 points. Close behind the leaders were Zyko, Traviscwat, and Voltariux. Sitting on the bubble heading into day two were players like Stylet, 5454, L3S Coco, Ging, Lelouch, Deisik, and Skipaeus.

Only four out of the 32 players earned multiple lobby wins on day one. Zyko was the only Tactician to have three lobby wins out of six games.

All TFT Runeterra Reforged EMEA Regional Finals standings will get updated after the completion of each day’s rounds.

