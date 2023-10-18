How to watch TFT EMEA Regional Finals and enter Pick’ems

Watch the best TFT players in the EMEA region compete for a shot at Worlds.

The EMEA Teamfight Tactics season for Set Nine/9.5 will come to a close through the Regional Finals, showcasing 32 players who are seeking a chance to compete at the Runeterra Reforged World Championship.

A total of 32 TFT players earned seeds at the Rising Legends Set 9.5 Runeterra Reforged Regional Finals, competing on the Ranked ladder and through Golden Cup Spatula tournaments. Changes were applied to the final TFT World Championship before a new structure is slated to start through Set 10, with the EMEA region receiving a total of four seeds.

Player list for the Golden Spatula Cup. Image via Riot Games/Rising Legends

Players to watch for at the EMEA Regional Finals include veterans like Lelouch, L3S Coco, Skipaeus, Desik, Ging, Sologesang, Voltariux, and Double61.

Western and Eastern Last Chance Qualifiers were removed, and no other seeds were available to obtain once each region completed the Set 9.5 Regional Final.

Broadcast for TFT EMEA Regional Finals

Fans can watch a wide variety of TFT players seeking to represent the EMEA region at Worlds through the Runeterra Reforged Regional Finals, scheduled to take place from Oct. 20 to 22. The broadcast can be viewed through Twitch, YouTube, or the LoLesports website. Gameplay for each day begins at 9am CT.

Casting the tournament are EMEA regulars like ImpetuousPanda, Meeix, WitaCasts, and CounterfeitCast. Also joining them are special guests game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and TFT veteran SnoodyBoo. A preshow will start a half hour prior to the scheduled times.

EMEA Regional Finals TFT Set 9/9.5 Pick’ems

Heimerdinger looks ready to roll, at least. Image via Riot Games

Fans can get on the TFT Pick’em wagon by heading over to the Rising Legends Pick’em page. To access the options, all must log in first. Upon logging in, fans can choose from up to four TFT Set Nine Pick’ems for the EMEA Regional Finals.

Crystal Ball : Choose who will make the top four

: Choose who will make the top four TRC Ranking : Determine the best TRC at the Regional Finals

: Determine the best TRC at the Regional Finals Group Stage-Top Eight : Pick who will make it to the top eight

: Pick who will make it to the top eight Grand Final: Rank how the top eight will finish

Each Pick’em is only open for a limited time. Fans who choose correctly can earn some sweet Riot rewards through reward points.

EMEA Regional Finals TFT format

Who will emerge victorious? Image via Riot Games

All of the 32 TFT players competing at the EMEA Regional Finals will have points from day one carry over into day two. No cuts will be made during the first day of competition after the six games played. Six more games are played during day two, with only the top eight players advancing to the final day.

Day three of the Runeterra Reforged EMEA Regional Finals will feature six games, with the top four highest-scoring players earning a slot at TFT Set Nine/9.5 Worlds.

