All TFT NA Regional Finals players for Set 9/9.5, dates and format

The conclusion of TFT Set 9.5 comes to a regional head in the North American Regional Finals, featuring 24 players competing over the course of three days.

Following the first NA World Championship win through Set Eight, top players will compete at the Runeterra Reforged NA Regional Finals for a chance to compete at the Set Nine/9.5 World Championship. All players earned invites through either top placements at the Noxus Cup, Mid-Set Finale, or Last Chance Qualifier. Other invites were rewarded to players at the top of the qualifier points leaderboard and ranked leaderboard.

How to watch the NA Runeterra Reforged TFT Regional Finals

Fans can watch the NA Set 9.5 Regional Finals from Oct. 27 to 29, starting at 3pm CT on YouTube and Twitch. Individual players may also have streams to watch through Twitch. The Regional Finals will get played on Patch 13.21, while the NA Last Chance Qualifier will get played on Patch 13.20.

NA Runeterra Reforged Regional Finals format

A total of 24 players will start on Oct. 27, playing six games with lobbies getting reseeded every two rounds. Only 16 will advance to day two on Oct. 28, playing another six games to determine the top eight.

The top three players after six games played on Oct. 29 will earn a direct invite to Worlds, while the player with the best average placement from the entire tournament will also get an invite to the TFT Runeterra Reforged World Championship.

All players competing at NA Regional Finals

At time of writing, 22 players have qualified to compete at the TFT Set 9.5 Regional Finals. The last two will get determined through the NA Last Chance Qualifier tournament that takes place from Oct. 14 to 15.

Ranked leaderboard TFT Set Nine/9.5 invites

Dishsoap

Guubums

Setsuko

Casparwu

Top 10 players through TFT Set Nine/9.5 qualifier points

Lab 013 Vanilla

TL Robinsongz

C9 k3soju

Im Jack

Phoenixaa

Wasianiverson

Souless

DQA

TL Rereplay

Connerisme

Top players from NA Mid-Set Finale

TL Kurumx

Darth Nub

Prestivent

Tieyds

Top players from NA Noxus Cup

Filup

Xnieamo

DPEI

Milk

Top players from NA Last Chance Qualifer

TBD.

The total prize pool for the NA Regional Finals is $30,000, with the top 16 cashing in. Fans can watch the Runeterra Reforged North American TFT Regional Finals from Oct. 27 to 29.

