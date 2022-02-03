TFT Silco voiceover lines teased for Set 6.5, Augment Armor Plating broken

Riot Games is adding special voiceover lines for the new Teamfight Tactics Set 6.5 champion Silco, and a bug within the Hextech Augment Armor Plating likely won’t be resolved until Patch 12.4, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Silco is set to join the TFT roster. He’s playable on the PBE and will hit the live servers with the official release of Set 6.5 Neon Nights on Feb. 16 via Patch 12.4. Other champions joining alongside the new five-cost unit include Renata Glasc, Alistar, Corki, and Rek’Sai.

In addition to a slew of new champions dropping in TFT Set 6.5, there are over 80 new Hextech Augments and a shakeup in traits. With the launch of Neon Nights, Silco will get some sweet voiceover lines from voice actor Jason Spisak that are expected to drop in Patch 12.7.

Wherever you are, wherever you may be going, lift your head, hear my voice, and follow the glow of the night. I'll see you there. #silco 🔊 pic.twitter.com/sx2gcEu3Sc — Jason Spisak (@JasonSpisak) February 3, 2022

Additionally, players attempting to prove their rank on the live servers shouldn’t take the Hextech Augment Armor Plating if offered it, according to Mortdog. There’s an error with the Augment on the live TFT Set Six servers and it likely won’t get fixed until Patch 12.4. Due to all the preparation taking place for Set 6.5, the “team is pretty tapped right now,” Mortdog said.

A massive number of balance changes have already taken place via the TFT Set 6.5 PBE, with today’s update containing over two dozen balance changes. And there’s “still so much to get right before launch,” according to Mortdog.