TFT Set 11 makes sweeping nerfs to most champions just a day after previous PBE balance patch

Riot Games is introducing an additional series of changes to champions, traits, and augments in the upcoming TFT Set 11 PBE testing.

Recommended Videos

Set 11 received the first wave of adjustments less than 24 hours from its first release on the PBE, and today, game director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer shared some additional buffs and nerfs coming to Inkborn Fables. The development team has been hard at work, diligently addressing feedback and implementing a significant batch of balance changes and bug fixes ahead of Set 11’s release.

Alune, Aphelios’ sister, also joined TFT in Set 11. Image via Riot Games

In today’s patch notes, several buffs and nerfs come into play. Notably, the majority of nerfs are directed at five-cost units, with the exception of Wukong, who receives a boost in his HP, which jumps from 1100 to 1200. Wukong’s Spin AD has also been enhanced from 250/250/800 to 300/300/900. Among the five-cost champions, six face ability nerfs, including the widely popular Irelia and her scary basic attack. Her attack blade damage takes a hit, dropping from 175 to 150 in her one-star and two-star forms.

In addition to units’ adjustments, several Augments have been tweaked, with two prismatic ones undergoing a complete redesign. Trash to Treasure now allows players to reforge completed items into random Artifacts without consuming the reforger, granting a Reforger and 2 Component Anvils.

Two for One enables players to obtain a copy of the first champion they purchase that costs 3 or less each round. However, if the player’s bench is full and they are in combat, they will receive gold instead of an additional copy on the board. Other Augments have been adjusted to create a more balanced experience in Set 11, with several being entirely removed from TFT’s quick game mode, Hyper Roll.

Day 2 of PBE and we have our first big batch of balance changes, as well as even more bug fixes.



The team is working their tails off, reading all your posts on feedback and bug reports, and it's been awesome to see everyone band together in this final week. Hopefully this helps… pic.twitter.com/2pde8AB2Qe — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) March 7, 2024

Checking in on the Set’s main mechanics, three Encounters have also been adjusted, with Jax’s Reroll, Gold, or Champions Encounter presenting players with a choice between 3 rerolls or two 2-cost champions. Udyr’s Component Choice no longer incurs a 5-gold cost, while Lissandra’s Expensive Items Encounter now demands 15 gold for Components and 22 for Artifacts.

TFT players testing Set 11 on PBE can expect smaller changes coming tomorrow as well, but the dev team will take a break during the weekend and the following days, hoping to gather more information and data ahead of more adjustments to elevate Inkborn Fables “from a 9 to an 11,” as Mortdog said.