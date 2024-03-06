Category:
Riot nerfs several TFT Set 11 champions less than 24 hours into PBE testing

Small patch targets day-one outliers.
Image via Riot Games

Less than one day into Teamfight Tactics Set 11 PBE testing and devs have already begun to tone down overperformers in Inkborn Fables

PBE testing for TFT Set 11 began late afternoon on March 5, featuring a new mechanic called Encounters and over 25 traits. The first patch on March 6 will “start things off light,” according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Targeted through the update were overperforming champions like Irelia, Kobuko, Sett, Syndra, and Udyr. Also hit with nerfs were traits like Dragonlord, Exalted, and Umbral

Irelia preparing for battle
Multiple champions and traits were nerfed. Image via Riot Games

Irelia’s attack damage was toned down from 350 to 300 at one and two-star but her ability power remained the same. Sett also had his attack damage nerfed through the primary target damage to 270/270/9001 percent and his AoE damage to 180 percent, while his ability power remained the same. Kobuko was a tad too tanky, losing health gained per interest at two and three-star. 

Other TFT Set 11 champions like Syndra will no longer gain butterflies from an ally getting eliminated and her casts per extra butterfly was reduced to one. And Udyr lost 50 initial health while his Tiger Strikes spell was nerfed to 180/270/1500 percent ability power. 

Traits that were nerfed included Bruiser, from 20/40/70/85 to 20/40/60/75 percent, and Dragonlord had its strike damage reduced to 5/10/12/18 percent health. XP gained from Exalted per round was reduced to one and Umbral had its execute threshold nerfed to 10/15/15/40 percent. 

Small updates like the one taking place on March 6 are slated to continue through the week, according to Mortdog, with March 8 scheduled to have the first large TFT Set 11 PBE patch drop. 

