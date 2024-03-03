How does Kobuko work in TFT Set 11, new unit explained

In Teamfight Tactics’ Set 11, titled Inkborn Fables, Riot Games introduces Kobuko—a unique unit tailor-made for the game. But even though players will have to learn about the Yordle tank from scratch, they won’t take long as Kobuko’s gameplay is as accommodating as his sweet appearance.

Kobuko is a one-cost Fortune Bruiser who brings a blend of strength through your financial support in Inkborn Fables. His ability is directly linked with the player’s ability to save coins in each game, making him a great unit for those TFT players who know how to handle their interest, whether it’s coming from a win or loss streak.

Kobuko’s Money Dance

Field Kobuko in your Inkborn Fables early in the game to maximize his ability. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In perfect harmony with the Fortune trait, Kobuko’s ability is called Money Dance and has both a Passive and Active side. As interest is gained in your TFT game, Kobuko accumulates permanent health, starting from 20 Health points “per gold collected” when he’s a one-star unit. In Hyper Roll, the passive effect intensifies, granting Kobuko 60 health per round.

Money Dance’s active effect scales with Ability Power and heals Kobuko for 300/350/400 Health over two seconds. Kobuko’s next attack deals 10 percent of his maximum Health as bonus magic damage. If a player levels the Yordle to three stars, Kobubko has a base HP of 2,648, dealing a minimum of 264 AP damage every time he uses his ability.

Kobuko is a Magic Tank and his utility reaches its peak when equipped with items that increase his Health and resistances like Warmog’s Armor or Dragon’s Claw. Players who would like to play him should field Kobuko in the early stage of the game and watch as he becomes a “chonky lad” later on, as said by the TFT team who designed him.

The Fortune Trait in TFT: How does it work?

How the TFT Set 11 Fortune Festival looks like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Inkborn Fables, Kobuko stands shoulder to shoulder with four other champions in the Fortune lineup, each contributing their unique strengths to your TFT board. Joining Kobuko are Teemo, Tristana, Zoe, and Annie.

The Fortune trait in Set 11 makes players gain Luck when they lose a fight and lose Luck when they win one. When activating Fortune for the first time in a game, players will roll a die, and after that number of combats, the Fortune trait will hold a Festival. At the Festival, players will have the option to convert their luck into rewards or push their Luck, waiting for the next Festival to arrive.

This mechanic makes Fortune a great trait to field when the game is not going according to your plan and you need more than just luck to turn your fate around. When fielding three Fortune units the more fights in a row you lose, the more Luck you get, but if you manage to field five Fortune champions, you will be healed by two at the start of each player combat.

And if you are lucky enough to obtain two additional Fortune emblems and field seven Fortune units, each time a Festival is held, you’ll roll a new die. To play Kobuko in Set 11 of TFT you’ll have to maximize your interest gains, and strategically plan your next loss or triumph.