TFT Patch 11.21: Full notes and updates

Patch 11.21 is the final update for Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5, containing a number of tweaks to an almost balanced meta, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Scheduled to release on Oct. 20 along with TFT Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets on the PBE, Patch 11.21 applies minor changes to Set 5.5 traits and a few significant champion adjustments that could impact the meta. The release of Set Six on Nov. 3 will introduce new champions, traits, and Lab to TFT.

From the Mystic trait and Kayle getting buffed to three-star Miss Fortune receiving a nerf that was scheduled two weeks ago, here are the full Set 5.5 Patch 11.21 notes.

Patch 11.21 TFT trait changes

Image via Riot Games

The Mystic trait will get a slight buff at four and five. Slotting one-star Mystic units won’t make a difference, according to Kent “Riot Kent” Wu in the Patch Rundown, since players need to commit. The Abomination and Legionnaire adjustments are small and the Sentinel buff should help Lucian builds in the late game.

Mystic : Magic resistance buffed from 40/80/150/250 to 40/80/175/300

: Magic resistance buffed from 40/80/150/250 to 40/80/175/300 Abomination : Stage health and attack damage scaling reduced from 16 percent to 13 percent

: Stage health and attack damage scaling reduced from 16 percent to 13 percent Legionnaire : Attack speed slightly nerfed from 25/75/135/250 to 25/70/135/250 percent

: Attack speed slightly nerfed from 25/75/135/250 to 25/70/135/250 percent Sentinel: Attack speed buffed from 20/80/500 to 20/80/600 percent

TFT Patch 11.21 champions changes

Image via Riot Games

Miss Fortune and Zyra will get nerfed at three-star in Patch 11.21, slightly reducing their impact on the meta. A Lucian buff opens the door for tacticians to use four Cannoneer and Vel’Koz will put out less damage at one and two-star.

Balance adjustments to several five-cost TFT Set 5.5 champions will help the meta, from an Akshan health nerf to a bug fix to Gwen and an increase in her Snip range. Kayle will get two buffs to her Ascension and Heimerdinger was slightly buffed at one-star.

One-cost

Poppy: Buckler Toss damage buffed at three-star from 150/250/400 to 150/250/450

Two-cost

Syndra: Force of Will damage buffed at three-star from 250/350/600 to 250/350/650

Three-cost

Miss Fortune : Make it Rain damage nerfed at three-star from 250/375/600 to 250/375/550

: Make it Rain damage nerfed at three-star from 250/375/600 to 250/375/550 Zyra: Grasping Roots damage nerfed at three-star from 200/300/575 to 200/300/525

Four-cost

Lucian : Attack damage buffed from 70 to 75

: Attack damage buffed from 70 to 75 Vel’Koz: Lifeform Disintegration Ray damage nerfed slightly from 900/1150/4,000 to 850/1100/4,000

Five-cost

Akshan : Health nerfed from 850 to 800

: Health nerfed from 850 to 800 Kayle : Third Ascension immunity adjusted to every twelfth attack

: Third Ascension immunity adjusted to every twelfth attack Kayle : Final Ascension damage buffed from 80/125/4,000 to 90/150/4,000

: Final Ascension damage buffed from 80/125/4,000 to 90/150/4,000 Gwen : Snip range increased at three-star

: Snip range increased at three-star Heimerdinger: Damage slightly buffed from 400/600/3,333 to 425/600/3,333

Bug fixes

Gwen’s spell had her base damage and percent health damage roll for crits separately. The one bug fix in Patch 11.21 will now have both portions of her damage crit at the same time when her ability critically strikes.