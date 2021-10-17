TFT Patch Rundown promises Set 6 news tomorrow, shows upcoming 5.5 balance changes

Rank up with new balance changes while studying for Set 6.

Game designer II Kent “Riot Kent” Wu and game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer revealed final buffs and nerfs to Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 coming with Patch 11.21, along with an announcement about Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets.

Scheduled to release on Oct. 20, TFT Patch 11.21 contains a number of small adjustments that may have a strong impact on the meta before Dawn of Heroes ceases to exist. The TFT duo also revealed Riot Games would share more details on Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets tomorrow, Oct. 18, two days before the new set enters the PBE.

The balance team “could almost get away with doing nothing,” according to Mortdog, based on data. Buffs and nerfs are still taking place, though, the TFT 11.21 Patch Rundown says.

Lucian will get a small attack damage buff that opens up four Cannoneer as a possible Set 5.5 comp, according to Riot Kent. Kayle was also buffed via her third and fourth Ascension and the Mystic trait was buffed at four and five.

Lucian: Attack damage increased to 75.

Kayle: Third Ascension immunity buffed to every twelfth attack and Final Ascension buffed at one and two-star to 90/150/4000.

Mystic: Magic resistance increased to 40/80/175/300.

Zyra and Miss Fortune will have their three-star stats slightly nerfed while Vel’Koz will take a nerf at one and two stars. The Abomination trait also got a small nerf to its attack damage scaling percentage and Akshan had his health reduced.

Miss Fortune: Three-star damage reduced to 550.

Zyra: Three-star damage reduced to 525.

Akshan: Health reduced to 800.

Abomination: Stage health and attack damage scaling reduced to 13 percent.

Set Six TFT Gizmos & Gadgets will drop into the PBE on Oct. 20 and officially launch on Nov. 3. Patch 11.21 is also scheduled to take place on Oct. 20.