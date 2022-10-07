TFT Golden Spatula Cup 3: Standings, format, and scores

Competitive play in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 is inching closer to Worlds in the EMEA region with the final Golden Spatula Cup, showcasing a total of 128 players seeking an invite to the Rising Legends Finals.

Taking place from Oct. 7 to 9, the Golden Spatula Cup will showcase the 12.19 Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms meta. The tournament was the final organized three-day event in the EMEA region leading up to the Rising Legends Finals, with the winner of GSC3 earning a direct invite. Players will compete in six rounds each day, with 64 advancing to day two and 32 players moving on to the final day playoffs.

The third Golden Spatula Cup is a key tournament for many EMEA players, determining the final direct invite to the Rising Legends Finals for the winner of the Cup and GSC points for the other top 32 players. Scheduled to take place from Nov. 4 to 6, the Rising Legends Finals will determine who represents the EMEA region at the Dragonlands World Championship.

Oct. 7 Golden Spatula Cup standings

Out of the 128 players who competed during the first day of GSC3, only 64 advanced to the second day of competition. Played on Patch 12.19, Jade, Whispers, Dragons, Astral, and Guild comps paved the way in the meta. A total of six games were played, with lobbies getting reseeded after each round.

The cut-off for points was 27, with three players making the cut via tiebreakers: Str8 Rippin, Shreddin, KC Double61. Just missing the cut was Voltariux, earning 27 points but losing in tiebreakers.

Top 32 Oct. 7 standings | Screengrab via Riot Games 33 to 64 GSC3 Oct. 7 standings | Screengrab via Riot Games

Here are the top 64 EMEA players advancing to the second day of the TFT Set 7.5 Dragonlands Uncharted Realms Golden Spatula Cup Three, according to Rising Legends.