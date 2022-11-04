TFT Dragonlands NA Regional Finals: Standings, scores, and format

The 24 best North American players will battle over the course of three days for three Teamfight Tactics Worlds seeds at the Dragonlands Regional Finals.

Showcasing gameplay from Patch 12.21, the NA Regional Finals will take place from Nov. 4 to 7. Unlike the EMEA Regional Finals, taking place over the same weekend, players face cuts at the end of each day of competition. Only 16 players advance to the second day of the NA Regional Finals, and eight to day three, with the top two advancing to the TFT World Championship.

Playing consistently also matters, with the player who has the highest average placement over the course of all three days earning an invite to Worlds. And the remaining top two finalists on day three will earn an invite to compete in the Western Last Chance Qualifier on Nov. 12.

Players earned their spots at the NA Dragonlands Regional Finals through top finishes at the Dragon Cup, top finishes at the Mid-Set Finale, Cup tournament points, NA Last Chance Qualifier, and ladder snapshots for Set Seven and 7.5.

The North American region has four official seeds at the TFT Dragonlands World Championship, with Amde already earning that invite by winning the Mid-Set Finale. He’s also competing in the NA Regional Finals. Riot confirmed to Dot Esports that Amde competing in the tournament serves as “an important preparation environment” while allowing him a chance to be crowned the North American Dragonlands champion should he win the NA Regional Finals.

Nov. 4 NA Regional Finals standings

A total of six games across three lobbies were played during the first day of competition, with lobbies getting reseeded every two rounds. Ramblinnm, Rainplosion, and Dishsoap started the day off strong with lobby wins. Dishsoap built a three-star Sohm in verticle Lagoon while Ramblinnn carried Xayah to a lobby win with five Swiftshot. Raniplosion earned her win with Dragonmancer Ao Shin.

