How to watch TFT Western Last Chance Qualifier

A total of eight Teamfight Tactics players will compete for two final Worlds seeds at the Dragonlands Western Last Chance Qualifier.

Introduced first during the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship, the Western Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) returns through Set 7.5 Dragonlands. Two invites were given to the LATAM, Brazil, NA, and EMEA regions for the Western LCQ. Following a wrap of the NA and EMEA Regional Finals from Nov. 4 to 6, all invites had been determined. Only the top two players at the Western LCQ will advance to the 2022 TFT Dragonlands World Championship.

Where can I watch the Dragonlands Western LCQ?

Rising Legends will host the TFT Set 7.5 Dragonlands Western Last Chance Qualifier on Nov. 12 through Twitch.

What is LCQ? The Last Chance Qualifier is bringing eight of the best players in LATAM, Brazil, North America, and EMEA one last opportunity to qualify for the TFT Dragonlands Championship.



📺 Join us on 12th of November at 17:00 CET on https://t.co/yCnsPwITCn#TFTRisingLegends pic.twitter.com/wK3ePzGS82 — TFT Rising Legends EMEA (@TFTesportsEMEA) November 3, 2022

Who’s competing at the TFT Western LCQ?

A total of eight players from four regions will compete for two Worlds seeds. All players who earned an invite to the Dragonlands Western LCQ qualified through the Regional Finals.

EMEA

Salvyyy (Germany)

Briks (Tunisia)

NA

Prestivent

TL Kurumx

Brazil

Toddy

Eusouolucas

LATAM

TexSummers

JosueDeleted (Peru)

What is the format for the Dragonlands Western LCQ?

Players will compete over the course of six rounds in one lobby, with the highest-scoring players after six games earning a direct invite to TFT Worlds. A first-place finish earns a player eight points while an eighth-place finish earns one point.

The two players who earn a World Championship seed will head into the final Dragonlands tournament with an advantage of playing against other regions within the Set 7.5 meta. All games are played on Patch 12.21.