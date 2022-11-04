TFT Dragonlands EMEA Regional Finals: Standings, scores, and format

A total of 32 Teamfight Tactics players from 13 different countries within the EMEA region are set to compete for five slots at the Dragonlands World Championship in the EMEA Regional Finals.

Taking place over the course of three days from Nov. 4 to 7, the EMEA Dragonlands TFT Rising Legends Finals will showcase gameplay on Patch 12.21. France has the most representatives at the Regional Finals, featuring six players, followed by Germany with five, Spain with four, and Turkey with four. No cuts will be made after the first day of gameplay, with all points carrying over into day two.

All players qualified to compete at the TFT Dragonlands EMEA Regional Finals through Golden Spatula Cup top finishes, GSC tournament points, SuperBrawl, and ladder snapshots for both Set Seven and 7.5. A full breakdown of all players, the countries they represent, and how they qualified to compete in the EMEA Rising Legends Finals can be found here.

The top five players from the EMEA Regional Finals will earn seeds at TFT Dragonlands Worlds, scheduled to take place from Nov. 18 to 20. Players who finished sixth and seventh overall will qualify for the Western Last Chance Qualifier, taking place on Nov. 12.

Nov. 4 EMEA Regional Finals standings

Players competed in five games across four lobbies, with lobbies getting rotated based on points earned so far after two games. Briks, Matelas, Noel, and Voltariux started the day off strong with game one lobby wins. Briks kept the win streak going during game two while Darkest, Matelas, Noel, Coco, Voltariux, Deisik, Double61, and Ryko earned a second top-four finish.

Updates for the EMEA Dragonlands Regional Finals will take place after each round over the course of all three days.