Players from multiple countries throughout the EMEA region will compete at the Teamfight Tactics Rising Legends Dragonlands: Uncharted Realms Regional Finals for slots at the 2022 World Championship.

A total of 32 EMEA players will compete at the TFT Rising Legends Finals, scheduled to take place from Nov. 3 to 6. Players earned invites to the final EMEA major tournament of the Dragonlands set through a title win at a Golden Spatula Cup, GSC qualifier points, Set Seven and 7.5 ladder snapshots, and the EMEA Superbrawl.

Seeding for TFT Worlds 2022 hasn’t been confirmed by Riot at time of writing, but it’s likely that the EMEA region will have a total of five slots, based on the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship. Out of the 32 starting players at the EMEA Regional Finals, only five will advance to the Dragonlands World Championship. Players who finish sixth and seventh at the Rising Legends Finals, however, will get a second chance at the Western Last Chance Qualifier.

Here are the 32 EMEA players who qualified for the TFT Dragonlands Regional Finals, and how they qualified.

All TFT 7.5 EMEA players qualified for Dragonlands Regional Finals

Golden Spatula Cups

A total of three Golden Spatula Cups took place throughout Set Seven and 7.5, providing three invites to the EMEA Dragonlands Regional Finals.

Salvyyy (Germany)

Skipaeus (Czech Republic)

Lumarpin (Spain)

Golden Spatula Cup qualifier points

Similar to the NA region, players who performed consistently well at Golden Spatula Cup tournaments were given a chance to compete in the Rising Legends Regional Finals. A total of 14 players earned a direct invite.

Zero Tenacity Traviscwat (Poland)

AEGIS Pas de Bol (France)

Matelas (Switzerland)

AGO Lelouch (Poland)

L3S Coco (France)

Karmine Double61 (France)

Xus0o (Spain)

Annieconda (Turkey)

ESC Kenobi (France)

AEGIS Un33d (France)

Waegga (Germany)

Odesza (Spain)

Arrow (Serbia)

Skarambez (Croatia)

EMEA Set Seven and 7.5 ladder snapshots

A total of seven players earned an invite to the EMEA Regional Finals during the Set Seven ladder snapshot, and five from Set 7.5, for a total of 12 players.

Set Seven

Sologesang (Germany)

Noel (Hungary)

Cynarr (Turkey)

Ginggg (Turkey)

KOI Reven (Spain)

Crescent (Russia)

Superlgel (Germany)

Set 7.5

Dsyre Ryko (Italy)

Briks (Tunisia)

Darkest1903 (Turkey)

Marx (Germany)

Kexman (Poland)

EMEA Dragonlands Superbrawl

A total of three players qualified for the EMEA Regional Finals from the TFT Dragonlands Superbrawl tournament.