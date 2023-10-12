TFT 13.20 B-patch aims to save meta by nerfing Multicaster and Twisted Fate

Following the launch of Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.20, the balance team went to work on a B-patch that drops on Oct. 12, nerfing the Multicaster trait, Nilah, and Twisted Fate.

Riot Games was quick to ship the TFT 13.20 B-patch, providing competitive players enough time to meta-solve prior to tournaments this weekend like the NA Runeterra Reforged Last Chance Qualifier that runs from Oct. 14 to 15. The speedy update also provides top players who have already qualified for the TFT Set 9.5 Regional Finals a chance to hone comps as North America prepares to defend its World Championship title.

Prior to the TFT 13.20 B-patch going live, a breakdown of the nerfs and buffs was posted on Twitter by game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, showcasing nerfs to Set 9.5 champions like Nilah, Kai’Sa, and Twisted Fate.

Here are the changes you can expect to come tomorrow as soon as possible. Will post again tomorrow once it's live, but wanted to give as much notice as possible. pic.twitter.com/oRmc2tA5cT — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) October 12, 2023

The Multicaster trait adjustments made in Patch 13.20 simplified how the trait works, although the five mana granted from attacks may have been too much of a buff at the breakpoint of four. To bring the trait’s power down a notch, the TFT balance team increased the reduced effectiveness to 25 percent at the breakpoint of four.

Both Nilah and Twisted Fate were hot picks from the shop after Patch 13.20 went live and both are getting significant nerfs within the B-patch. Twisted Fate’s damage was reduced to 185/275/435 percent ability power. Kai’Sa had her starting mana nerfed to 60/120. And Nilah had her stacking attack speed nerfed to 18 percent, along with her cleave damage.

Players can test out the TFT 13.20 B-patch on the Ranked ladder on Oct. 12. No release time was announced at the time of writing, but the latest the update will drop is likely around 1pm CT.

