How to watch TFT 9.5 NA Last Chance Qualifier

Competitive Teamfight Tactics players in North America will get one final shot to earn an invite to the Set Nine/9.5 Runeterra Reforged Regional Finals at the NA Last Chance Qualifier.

The Set Nine/9.5 Runeterra Reforged season is coming to an end, with the NA Last Chance Qualifier determining the final two seeds at the TFT Regional Finals. A total of 16 players will compete at the TFT Set 9.5 NA Last Chance Qualifier, earning invites through qualifier points and ladder Rankings based on the Oct. 10 snapshot. At the time of writing—Kiyoon, PockyGom, Milala, and Cambulee had earned invites through qualifier points.

NA Last Chance Qualifier dates and formats

Take note. Image via Riot Games

Fans can watch the Runeterra Reforged NA Last Chance Qualifier action unfold through Twitch and YouTube from Oct 14 to 15, starting at 3pm CT. Players will compete through the 13.20 B-patch.

The format at the NA Last Chance Qualifier hasn’t changed since last season, with six games slated to take place both days. Only the top eight advance to day two, with the top three finishers from day one earning bonus points that carry over into the final day of competition.

At the end of day two, only the top two players will earn a direct invite to the TFT Set 9.5 Regional Finals. Players in the top eight will also cash in on the total prize pool of $2,500.

Fans can watch the top 16 TFT players in the NA region compete for a shot at Worlds through the Runeterra Reforged Regional Finals from Oct. 14 to 15.

