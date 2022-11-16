Spamming TFT Set 8 Jax Mech Brawler ends with first PBE update

Day one PBE results in big TFT Set Eight changes.

Image via Riot Games

PBE testing for Teamfight Tactics is officially underway with the first Set Eight Monsters Attack! patch.

Scheduled to drop around 2pm CT is a moderate day one PBE patch for TFT Set Eight, containing mostly nerfs, a bunch of bug fixes, and a handful of buffs. Taking off during the first day of Monsters Attack! PBE testing was Jax Mecha: Prime with Brawler, resulting in multiple nerfs to the build that will take place today. This includes the Brawler stats getting applied before the PRIME health is added. 

  • Mech: Health transfer reduced from 120 to 110 percent
  • Mech: Attack damage adjusted from 75/50 percent to 70/50 percent
  • Mech: Ability power adjusted from 60/40 to 50/35
  • Jax: Attack damage 65 to 50
  • Jax: Base spell damage nerfed at all three stars from 120/180/300 to 100/150/270
  • Leona: Spell damage buffed at one and two-star from 400/600/5000 to 450/650/50000
  • Leona: AOE damage from spell buffed at one and two-star 70/100/2000 to 80/120/2000

A few minor nerfs will also take place today, but they shouldn’t cause waves with the TFT Set Eight PBE meta. And some minor buffs as well. 

  • Sivir Hero Augment: Delivery Tips proc chance for extra gold was reduced from 10 to eight percent and gold gained was reduced from three to two. 
  • Sivir: To compensate for the Hero Augment nerf, Sivir’s spell AD percent was buffed across the board from 350/350/380 percent to 400/400/425 percent.
  • Mordekaiser: Spell damage nerfed from 450/675/3000 to 400/600/3000
  • Urgot: Windup before firing attacks has been removed
  • Hacker: The Hacker trait no longer clones the wrong unit and Lifesteal was buffed from 15/30/50 to 20/40/60 percent.
  • Prankster: Target Dummy will now have the proper 700 health.
  • Underground: Values found during the first three Heist rewards of the Underground trait have been reduced.
  • Heart: Ability power per cast nerfed from 5/8/12 to 4/6/10.
  • Ashe: Spell will now correctly work.
  • Ezreal: Attack damage buffed from 45 to 50 and spell damage buffed from 200/300/475 to 240/360/575.
  • Zed: Health increased to 950, attack speed increased to 0.9, Spin attack damage ..percentage increased from 100 to 125 percent, and AD increased to 90.
  • Fiddlesticks: Spell damage nerfed from 120/180/2000 to 110/165/2000
  • Aphelios: Mana nerfed from 40/120 to 40/140.
  • Bel’Veth: Spell AD ratio increased from 40/40/100 to 50/50/150 percent. 

Players can continue to experiment with TFT Set Eight on PBE, as testing will take place until the official release of Monsters Attack! on Dec. 7. 