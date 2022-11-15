How the TFT Set 8 Hacker trait works

TFT Set Eight will release on Dec. 7, 2022, with the upcoming Patch 12.23. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ Teamfight Tactic’s eighth set will once again completely revamp the auto chess game with new champions, traits, origins, and items.

Monsters Attack! will bring 15 new classes to the game, with a few being returners from previous sets, while the vast majority will be making their TFT debut. Hackers are one of the many classes with will be introduced in set 8, and like all TFT classes, will include a unique effect depending on the number of hackers on the board.

If you are looking to run a hackers-centric TFT build in Set Eight, this is everything you need to know about the trait and its champions.

How does the TFT Hackers trait work?

Hackers is fairly straightforward class, only containing three champions with the trait. The hackers trait includes Zoe (3-cost), Zed (4-cost), and LeBlanc (3-cost). Like many other traits, players can gain an extra hacker trait either by constructing an emblem or through an augment.

Hacker’s unique benefit most prominently includes a scaling omnivamp ability. Much like in League of Legends, Omnivamp in TFT heals the given champion for a portion of the damage that it is actively dealing. The amount of healing that hackers receive is relative to the number of hackers on the board, increasing with each added hacker. The scaling goes as follows:

2 Hackers – 15-percent Omnivamp

3 Hackers – 30-percent Omnivamp

4 Hackers – 50-percent Omnivamp

Perhaps more importantly, hackers summon a Hecarim unit (stylized as H4ckerr!m). One unit on your team can be selected as a ‘rider’, after combat starts Hecarim will charge toward the opposing backline with your rider unit. The selected rider is untargetable for the first seconds of combat and free to deal damage to opposing champions.

If you have one champion who can take out the typically lower-health, high-damage backline champions with ease, it would be prudent to select that champion as the rider to make short work of opposing backlines.