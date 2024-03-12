Riot shares ‘last major’ PBE Patch notes for TFT Set 11

Riot Games is rolling out the last major TFT patch for Set 11, Inkborn Fables, on the Public Beta Environment. After a thorough weekend of data collection, Riot Games is rolling out the last major TFT patch for Set 11 on the PBE, with additional tweaks and adjustments expected in the days leading up to the official release of Inkborn Fables later this month.

This should be the “last major round on PBE,” gameplay director of TFT, Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer, said on X. Mortdog added that further small adjustments are coming to TFT in the upcoming days ahead of the final days of the “main PBE dev cycle” of Set 11.

Teemo bringing Luck to all TFT players once more in Set 11. Image via Riot Games.

With today’s patch, Riot layed down changes in response to the dominance of certain 5-cost champions in Set 11, implementing both buffs and nerfs to re-balance the game. Hwei, Rakan, and Udyr are among the units affected by these subsequent nerfs, which aim to diversify gameplay strategies and ensure a more balanced meta.

Moreover, Riot has also introduced alterations to the TFT system itself. Notably, reaching levels 9 and 10 now require the same amount of XP as before Set 11, reverting to the previous XP requirements for these late-game levels.The TFT dev team has also implemented a 1.5-second buffer time before players can interact with Augments and other choices, reducing the likelihood of accidental selections—and thus gaining the thanks of many TFT players.

In tandem with these adjustments, several Encounter mechanics have been fine-tuned. Changes include the adjustment of Encounter duration on the board to ensure they disappear slightly sooner than previously. Notably, adjustments to Ashe’s Encounters have been made, including the disabling of the Encounter that grants the ability to see upcoming champions for three rounds.

As the final major TFT patch for Set 11 unfolds on the PBE, the game’s dev team continues to listen to player feedback and fine-tune the game for a more balanced experience. With adjustments to champion dominance, system mechanics, and Encounters, players can anticipate a more diverse and engaging meta when they start their own Inkborn Fables journey later this month.