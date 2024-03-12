Category:
Teamfight Tactics

Riot shares ‘last major’ PBE Patch notes for TFT Set 11

Fine-tuning TFT Set 11 ahead of its release.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 11:49 am
Yasuo in zen pose
Image via Riot Games

Riot Games is rolling out the last major TFT patch for Set 11, Inkborn Fables, on the Public Beta Environment. After a thorough weekend of data collection, Riot Games is rolling out the last major TFT patch for Set 11 on the PBE, with additional tweaks and adjustments expected in the days leading up to the official release of Inkborn Fables later this month.

Recommended Videos

This should be the “last major round on PBE,” gameplay director of TFT, Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer, said on X. Mortdog added that further small adjustments are coming to TFT in the upcoming days ahead of the final days of the “main PBE dev cycle” of Set 11.

Yordles getting in trouble
Teemo bringing Luck to all TFT players once more in Set 11. Image via Riot Games.

With today’s patch, Riot layed down changes in response to the dominance of certain 5-cost champions in Set 11, implementing both buffs and nerfs to re-balance the game. Hwei, Rakan, and Udyr are among the units affected by these subsequent nerfs, which aim to diversify gameplay strategies and ensure a more balanced meta.

Moreover, Riot has also introduced alterations to the TFT system itself. Notably, reaching levels 9 and 10 now require the same amount of XP as before Set 11, reverting to the previous XP requirements for these late-game levels.The TFT dev team has also implemented a 1.5-second buffer time before players can interact with Augments and other choices, reducing the likelihood of accidental selections—and thus gaining the thanks of many TFT players.

In tandem with these adjustments, several Encounter mechanics have been fine-tuned. Changes include the adjustment of Encounter duration on the board to ensure they disappear slightly sooner than previously. Notably, adjustments to Ashe’s Encounters have been made, including the disabling of the Encounter that grants the ability to see upcoming champions for three rounds.

As the final major TFT patch for Set 11 unfolds on the PBE, the game’s dev team continues to listen to player feedback and fine-tune the game for a more balanced experience. With adjustments to champion dominance, system mechanics, and Encounters, players can anticipate a more diverse and engaging meta when they start their own Inkborn Fables journey later this month.

related content
Read Article TFT Set 11 PBE patch sets up for large update, fixing Inkshadow and Fortune bugs
Ashe hanging onto roap
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 PBE patch sets up for large update, fixing Inkshadow and Fortune bugs
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Is the TFT PBE down? How to check server status
Alune in TFT League of Legends
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Is the TFT PBE down? How to check server status
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Huge TFT Set 11 PBE patch drops Hwei and Inkshadow nerfs, Ashe buff, and more
Xayah and Rakan i na lovers dance
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Huge TFT Set 11 PBE patch drops Hwei and Inkshadow nerfs, Ashe buff, and more
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article TFT Set 11 PBE patch sets up for large update, fixing Inkshadow and Fortune bugs
Ashe hanging onto roap
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 PBE patch sets up for large update, fixing Inkshadow and Fortune bugs
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Is the TFT PBE down? How to check server status
Alune in TFT League of Legends
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Is the TFT PBE down? How to check server status
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Huge TFT Set 11 PBE patch drops Hwei and Inkshadow nerfs, Ashe buff, and more
Xayah and Rakan i na lovers dance
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Huge TFT Set 11 PBE patch drops Hwei and Inkshadow nerfs, Ashe buff, and more
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 8, 2024
Author
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.