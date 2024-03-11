TFT Set 11 PBE patch sets up for large update, fixing Inkshadow and Fortune bugs

Riot Games is shipping a minor Teamfight Tactics Set 11 patch on March 11, targeting bug fixes and minor balance changes.

Recommended Videos

Heading into the second week of TFT Set 11 PBE testing, devs are preparing for the Inkborn Fables “branch cut” that will take place on March 13, according to the game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. The adjustments made within the March 11 PBE patch were initially put together on March 8, showcasing mostly bug fixes and minor balance changes. A list of adjustments based on gameplay from over the weekend will get put together today, slated to drop for the branch cut.

Bigger changes are coming this week. Image via Riot Games

Notable bug fixes for TFT Set 11 that were shipped included repairs to the Inkshadow and Fortune traits. At the breakpoint of five, the Fortune trait will now apply the three health per turn through Standard play and one health per turn in Double Up. A bug providing one gold forever from Fortune was removed, and the prop will properly disappear when the trait is deactivated.

Through the Inkshadow trait, another exploit that allowed players to gain extra Inkshadow items has been resolved. And the trait will no longer turn off when playing nine-plus Inkshadow champions.

Other balance changes included a nerf to Kayle’s mana through the Storyweaver trait, adjusting it from 0/90 to 0/100. The Augments Pick of the Liter and Pick of the Liter Plus were disabled, while Prizefighter grants one item component immediately. TFT Set 11 champion changes have Hwei’s explosion still firing off even if he perishes after casting. Kog/Maw will now face his target when casting, and a Lissandra three-star will generate items as intended.

Players can continue to test TFT Set 1 through PBE servers this week, leading up to the official launch of Inkborn Fables on March 19.