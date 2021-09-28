Riot Mortdog teases ‘fun changes’ to TFT Set 5.5 in Patch 11.20

Fun balance changes within Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 will drop earlier than they did in previous sets, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Each TFT set typically reserves the final two weeks for “fun changes” while the new set drops on the PBE servers. Set 5.5 will break that tradition via Patch 11.20, scheduled to drop on Oct. 6 following the TFT Reckoning World Championship this weekend. A tease of what to expect was shown off by Mortdog today, revealing a second Radiant Armory at Stage 5-1 and Stage 7-3 in Hyper Roll.

With the Reckoning Championship this weekend, we're able to release the fun changes we usually do at the end of the set a patch early. So expect these changes come 11.20 next week! pic.twitter.com/q1lktA1rre — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) September 28, 2021

Within the second Radiant Armory, players will have the opportunity to score several rare drops and an increased percentage of scoring a quality drop.

Percentage of a “high-quality drop” will get increased from 10 to 18 percent

Eight item components at a 0.54 percent chance

A total of three Force of Nature at 0.18 percent chance

Two Neeko’s Help and 20 gold at 0.18 percent chance

Fun patches within TFT allow the dev team and players to let loose during the final weeks of a set, creating opportunities that normally wouldn’t exist. With the Reckoning World Championship taking place from Oct. 1 to 4, ranking up the ladder during the final weeks of Set 5.5 should be entertaining.

The unnamed TFT Set Six is scheduled to hit the PBE following the “fun” Patch 11.20 and has an official release date of Nov. 3. Radiant items will be replaced with the new Hextech Augment mechanic and Chibi Champions will join the avatar ranks alongside Little Legends.

Patch 11.20 is scheduled to release on Oct. 6 with upcoming TFT changes becoming available on the PBE servers this week.