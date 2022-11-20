Reign of the dragon: China claims third consecutive TFT World Championship title

Only one could walk away with $150,000 and a TFT Worlds title.

Dragons help form some of the strongest teams in Teamfight Tactics, and they’ve also dominated the game’s competitive scene, as XunGe from China earned the region’s third straight TFT World Championship title.

Day three of the TFT World Championship showcased eight of the best players from China, LATAM, NA, Korea, and Japan. Players competed in a Checkmate format where competitors needed to reach a threshold of 18 points. Upon hitting 18 points, competitors needed a first-place lobby finish to win the Worlds title.

Fritz from Argentina started the finals strong, with the LATAM finalist earning the first lobby win of the day. Heading into game four, a total of five players were within reach of hitting the 18-point threshold: Fritz had 17 points, Huanmie and Rainplosion were tied at 15 points, and they were followed by Title and XunGe tied at 13 points.

All eight players made it to Stage Six during game four, with Title from Japan winning the lobby. Game five showcased five players who crossed the point threshold: Title, XunGe, Fritz, Huanmie, and HereWeGo. The first Prismatic Augment of day three showed up during game five, leading to a final showdown between LifeIsBad, playing spoiler and trying to force a game six, against XunGe.

🏆 TFT DRAGONLANDS WORLD CHAMPION! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UzzyJmoKFf — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) November 20, 2022

Playing Seven Shimmerscale with an Aurelion Sol carry, XunGe’s comp was too much for LifeIsBad’s Kai’Sa Reroll. The win by XunGUne was the third consecutive TFT Worlds title for China. LiLuo won the Gizmos & Gadgets World championship and Huanmie, who also made it to the finals of Dragonlands Worlds, won the Reckoning World Championship.

There have been only two other to win a TFT World Championship. Korea’s 8LJayWalking won the Fates World Championship, and Double61 from France won the Galaxies World Championship.

The Dragonlands World Championship win earned XunGe $150,000 from the largest TFT Worlds prize pool ever. Title from Japan earned second and walked away with $75,000. And China cleaned up the remaining top four spots with Huanmie earning third ($25,000) and HereWeGo finishing fourth ($20,000).