InfiniTeam Ultimate Ezreal comp guide for TFT Set 8.5

With Patch 13.7 hitting Teamfight Tactics, there has been a small meta shift. Don’t worry Twisted Fate fans, he’s still very strong, but the best composition in the game is no longer entirely focused on him: it’s focused on Ezreal, and his buddy, the other Ezreal.

Here is a guide for the InfiniTeam Ultimate Ezreal composition, how to play the early game, which units to get and what items to build.

Best units for InfiniTeam Ultimate Ezreal TFT comp

To start, here is a rundown of all the units you’d want near the end while running this composition.

Lucian (InfiniTeam/Quickdraw/Renegade)

Pantheon (InfiniTeam/Heart)

Ezreal (Underground/Parallel/Quickdraw)

Sivir (InfiniTeam/Sureshot)

Shen (InfiniTeam/Defender/Hacker)

Garen (Mecha:PRIME/Defender)

Twisted Fate (InfiniTeam/Duelist/Spellslinger)

Ultimate Ezreal (InfiniTeam/Parallel/Sureshot)

When it comes to the positioning, the below photo is the best possible positioning, but it isn’t that simple, as explained below.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The reason why positioning is not always going to be what you see above is due to the InfiniTeam trait.

After making the trait active, you can place InfiniTeam units on portals (the blue hexes) to summon a duplicate of that unit for the next round. The level of the trait determines how many portals appear, starting at one and ending at three, as well as how strong those duplicates are. On top of that, the amount of augments you have determines how many items your duplicates will carry.

Essentially, this trait allows you to carry extra units during combat. For this composition, you’ll be running six InfiniTeam units, but getting the extra InfiniTeam emblem can get you to seven and get the most value from the team.

To get it, put a B.F. Sword and a Spatula together, and put that item on Garen for the best value. Garen is your strongest tank, so give him the Sunfire Cape and the Dragon’s Claw.

Other traits active include Defender to make your frontline stronger, Quickdraw to make your backline stronger, and lastly Parallel to help finish off a game easily.

Early game is simple: focus on InfiniTeam

When it comes to guides on comps for TFT Set 8.5, this composition has one of the easiest early games possible. Thanks to early units like Lucian, Pantheon, Ezreal, and Sivir all part of the end-game comp, you can just focus on building those units while collecting others. Wukong is a great pickup to stack units for Garen, as they share the exact same traits.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Much like any composition, the only saving grace if you don’t get these items early is to try and go Underground and focus on Kayle, Vi, and Ezreal and lose streak your way into lots of gold and items. That way you can level up faster than anyone else and get the rarer units like Twisted Fate, Garen, and Ultimate Ezreal first.

Twisted Fate carries for this comp

Welcome back Twisted Fate. So far, a majority of the best compositions in Set 8.5 have included Twisted Fate, and TFT Patch 13.7 is no different.

Pick him up as soon as you can and get him a Guinsoo’s Rageblade or two. Then, put a Statikk Shiv or a Hextech Gunblade on him to make him a monster, even at level one.

Two Ezreals where this comp gets crazy

One of the most interesting parts of this mid-set update are Ezreal and Ultimate Ezreal and their shared trait, Parallel. The closest thing to this that fans might remember recently were the Sister and Rival traits, which both specifically interacted with Vi and Jinx.

Screengrab via Riot Games

This time around, the Parallel trait allows both Ezreal units to get stronger. This composition focuses on it, making Ultimate Ezreal’s ability very strong. While they both can do good damage, Ultimate Ezreal is the true carry for this comp.

As a quick rundown, his Alternate Ezrealities ability calls in multiple copies of himself, shooting a blast of energy from many different angles towards enemies. Each blast scales with attack damage, doing 133/133/276 percent of it. Comboed with the regular Ezreal, he gets two more of those copies to shoot those blasts, while the regular Ezreal’s ability shoots one of these blasts in a line.

So, to get the most out of Ultimate Ezreal, stack him with attack damage and critical items. The best ones right now include Infinity Edge, Last Whisper, and Giant Slayer.

That’ll make Ultimate Ezreal the true carry you need to reach at least top four in your TFT lobbies.