How to get the level 3 Star Guardian Silverwing Little Legend in TFT

Riot Games has left the level three Star Guadian Silverwing Little Legend out of the Galaxies II Pass in Teamfight Tactics, leaving many players wondering how to acquire it.

The Set Three mid-season reset in TFT went live today, featuring a Star Guardian Silverwing Little Legend in the Galaxies II Pass. Once hitting level nine, players with the pass unlock the first Star Guardian Silverwing and the second version of it at level 29.

Similar to the level three Astronaut Molediver in the Set Three TFT Galaxies I Pass, Riot hasn’t revealed at this time how to acquire the level three Star Guardian Silverwing Little Legend. It’s possible that the bonus eggs available upon completion of Galaxies II Pass may contain the level three Silverwing, or that it will get offered in the TFT store at some point.

With the mid-season reset in TFT, Riot offered players who ranked Gold tier of higher, Victorious Little Legends as a reward. It’s possible that the organization could use the tier reward system sometime in the future as a means for players to acquire the level three Molediver, and the Star Guardian Silverwing Little Legends.

Level one and two of the Star Guardian Silverwing Little Legend are available via the Galaxies II Pass in TFT until Set Four is released.

This article will get updated if additional information on how to obtain the level three version is released by Riot.