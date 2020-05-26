Riot unveils Teamfight Tactics’ Galaxies II Pass+

You can grab new emotes, new Little Legends eggs, and a new arena skin.

Riot Games’ Teamfight Tactics mid-set update is set to arrive in Patch 10.12, bringing with it completely new Galaxies II passes with a handful of goodies to discover during your quest for the top of the leaderboards.

The regular Galaxies II Pass will be free for all TFT players and will begin shortly after the start of the patch. These free rewards can be unlocked by simply playing the game.

You'll also have access to the Galaxies II Pass and Pass+.



That means new arenas, booms, and emotes, plus a couple of familiar cuties have joined the Star Guardian Squad!



May 26, 2020

The Galaxies II Pass+ will also be ready for purchase and will cost 1,295 RP or $9.99 on mobile devices. Pass progress will only start on Wednesday, June 10.

If you aren’t sure if you want to buy the Pass+ just yet, don’t worry. Once you buy the pass, you’ll automatically unlock all the rewards for the levels you’ve already earned. If you aren’t sold on the pass, you can wait to see what exclusive rewards you’ll get at each level you reach.

The free Galaxies II Pass will include new emotes, Little Legends eggs, and the new Dreadnova Arena. The Galaxies II Pass+, on the other hand, will also contain special Little Legends, arenas, booms, and more Little Legends Eggs. In addition, you’ll unlock an exclusive Spaceship Arena, a Star Guardian Sprite at purchase, and a Star Guardian Silverwing later in the pass.

There are three new Little Legends hitting the game mode in this patch as well: Lightcharger, Bellswayer, and Nixie. You can check out all the new content hitting boards on Riot’s official announcement page.