How to get 6 Dragon in TFT Set 7.5

Riot Games added a sixth breakpoint to the Teamfight Tactics Dragon trait in Set 7.5, providing ascension bonuses and a cool way to play Dragon vertical as an end-game comp.

The Dragon trait in TFT Set 7.5 underwent several adjustments and reworks, compared to Set Seven. For the Mid-Set update, Riot changed the number of dragons players could have on the board, creating a vertical Dragon build within Uncharted Realms. A sixth breakpoint was then added, providing Ascension for all dragons. The cost of dragons was reduced. And then Scalescorn units were allowed to get played with dragons, allowing both traits to activate when played together on the same board.

All dragons in TFT Set 7.5 are Zippy, Nomsy, Daeja, Idas, Shi Oh Yu, Sy’fen, Swain Dragon Tyrant, Sohm, Aurelion Sol, Ao Shin, Shyvana, and Terra. With each dragon added to the board, bonuses are activated at each breakpoint.

One : 500 bonus health

: 500 bonus health Two : And 20 armor and magic resistance

: And 20 armor and magic resistance Three : And 10 percent bonus damage

: And 10 percent bonus damage Four : And plus-one team size

: And plus-one team size Five : And a heal of 40 health every second

: And a heal of 40 health every second Six: And all dragons ascend, gaining 30 attack damage, ability power, attack speed, armor, and magic resistance

Hitting Dragon six is hard but not impossible. Players can get to six dragons through traditional means like Tacticians Crown, or through Draconic Augments like Dragon Soul.

Here are all the ways to get to Dragon six in TFT Set 7.5:

New Recruit Draconic Augment

Tacticians Crown (two Spatulas)

Golden Egg for a possible Tacticians Crown

Urf’s Grab bag for a Spatula

Level Up Draconic Augment

Dragon Soul Draconic Augment

The two best options are either Dragon Soul or Level Up. Running four dragons is also a solid option, using Ao Shin and Shyvana as the two carriers. And after the B-patch in 12.19, four Dragon is the preferred end-game comp over the fully vertical six Dragon build.

Terra is used as a frontline defensive unit that should also get defensive items, while Idas is along for the ride and to increase the speed of Ao Shin’s attacks through a Jade Statue.

Additional optional dragons to run for the Dragon six build are Zippy as a reroll, Daeja for the Mirage sub-trait bonuses, and Sy’fen for the Whispers trait bonuses. Aurelion Sol is also an option should an Ao Shin not show up in the shop.