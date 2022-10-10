Best TFT Set 7.5 Patch 12.19 end-game comp tier list

Know what to play to hit top four in your lobby.

Dragons are living up to their reputation within Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 after Patch 12.19 while attack damage and ability power end-game builds find balance in the meta.

Patch 12.19 was the last major update within Uncharted Realms as organized TFT play preps for Worlds. The update extended the Dragon breakpoint to six while also buffing five. These buffs in conjunction with Augments like Dragon Soul pushed the dragons of Set 7.5 to the top of the meta. Following the final EMEA Golden Spatula Cup, several comps clearly began to stand out above the other builds, including Dragon Verticle.

Based on data, in-house gameplay, and gameplay at the EMEA Golden Spatula Cup, here are the best TFT 12.19 end-game comps ranked by tier.

Best TFT Patch 12.19 S-tier comps

The three S-tier TFT 12.19 builds are Dragon vertical, Jade/Whisper, and Mage vertical.

Dragon vertical build

Image via LeDuck

Dragon vertical is the strongest late-game build within Patch 12.19, showcasing Ao Shin as the primary carrier. The ideal items for the tier-five dragon are Spear of Shojin and Hextech Gunblade. The third item can vary depending on the lobby, ranging from Archangel’s Staff and Hand of Justice to Jeweled Gauntlet.

Secondary carriers are typically Idas or Terra on the frontline, equipped with a Gargoyle Stoneplate to improve their defensive power. And the third carrier is often Shyvana, equipped with items like Morellonomicon and Hand of Justice.

Draconic Augments play a big role in running Dragon during the late-game stages. Players will want to econ throughout the early and mid-game stages and use Augments like High-End Shopping to help. Dragon Soul is one of the best Draconic Augments for the TFT Set 7.5 Dragon build, and Level Up is another solid econ Augment.

Jade and Whispers double punch build

Image via Ramblinnn

Jade was the sleeper vertical TFT build heading into Patch 12.19. Buffs to the trait highlighted its strengths and players at the GSC3 tournament weren’t shy about showing off its power in conjunction with the Whispers trait. Shi Oh Yu is the primary carrier, equipped with Bloodthirster and Edge of Night as the two best-in-slot items.

Sy’fen is good with a Thieves Glove. Pantheon is a solid secondary carrier, along with Jayce. And don’t overlook Gnar after buffs were applied within Patch 12.19. Gnar reroll is more A-tier than S-tier but is still strong depending on the lobby. The ideal items for Gnar are Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Runaan’s Hurricane, and Bloodthirster. Augments for the TFT build that synergize well are Knife’s Edge, Ascension, and Thrill of the Hunt.

Mage vertical build

Image via LeDuck

And the final Patch 12.19 S-tier TFT comp is vertical Mages. The Uncharted Realms AP build is slightly harder to play, requiring a Nomsy Mage to pull it off. Sylas is the primary tank carry with items like Gargoyle Stoneplate and Sunfire Cape, while Nomsy wants Ao Shin items like Spear of Shojin and Hextech Gunblade.

The other catch to seven Mage vertical in Patch 12.19 is being able to three-star key units like Nomsy, Lux, and even Sylas. Utility items like Zeke’s Herald and Chalice of Power are also favored in the vertical Mage comp.

Best TFT Patch 12.19 A-tier comps

The two A-tier TFT 12.19 builds are Guild and Darkflight verticle

Darkflight vertical build

Image via LeDuck

Darkflight vertical TFT builds are still a viable late-game option, using Rengar as the primary carrier and Qiyana as the sacrificed unit. An Emblem is preferred on Qiyana. Radiant and Ornn items also work. Rengar wants items like Infinity Edge and Guinsoo’s Rageblade. Swain and Aphelios are the secondary carriers, with Swain wanting Morellonomicon and any attack speed item on Aphelios. Double Trouble is a solid Augment that can pull players into a Darkflight vertical build.

Guild power

Image via Maskoff758

Guild Zippy shifted to Guild Daeja during TFT Patch 12.19, with the Mirage dragon becoming the primary carrier. Attack speed and ability power items are preferred on Daeja, while Zippy as a secondary carrier prefers items like Infinity Edge and Bloodthirster. Twitch is also a powerful secondary carrier, especially at three-star, using items like Hand of Justice or the IE/JG combo. A Guild Crest or Crown should go on Daeja, and Augments to prioritize are Gear Upgrades, Thrill of the Hunt, Ancient Archives, and Celestrial Blessing.

Xayah and Guild is still a solid TFT Set 7.5 build, bordering on A and B-tier. Running Swifshot vertical in conjunction with Guild is powerful should the stars align to pull it off.

Best TFT Patch 12.19 B-tier comps

The three B-tier TFT 12.19 comps that are borderline A-tier builds are Dragonmancer Lee Sin reroll, Olaf reroll, and Lagoon Mages.

Dragonmancer Lee Sin

Dragonmancer Lee Sin is back on the TFT 7.5 meta menu, requiring a three-star Lee to push into a top-four finish during the late-game stages. The items for Lee Sin are still the JG/IE combo and Hand of Justice. Yasuo is still the secondary late-game carrier, using Blue Buff and Bloodthirster.

Olaf reroll

Olaf improved with TFT Patch 12.19, now that the Warrior and Scalescorn can get added to builds playing dragons. The Olaf reroll comp works well in conjunction with Whispers, using Sy’fen and Pantheon as secondary carriers to support Olaf and his shenanigans. And a three-star Diana can easily push the comp into a top lobby finish.

Lagoon Mages

Lagoon Mages are still hot in the TFT Set 7.5 meta, although the build has dropped slightly since the release of Patch 12.19. Sohm remains the primary carrier, supported by Sylas on the frontline. Ideal items for Shom are Blue Buff and Morellonomicon, while Sylas wants Gargoyle Stoneplate and Ionic Spark. Nilah is the joint secondary carrier in Lagoon Mages, equipped with items like Bloodthirster and Infinity Edge.