How TFT Set 11 Mythic trait works, champions, and best comps

Riot has introduced a Teamfight Tactics reroll trait in Set 11 called Mythic, showcasing eight champions who gain health, ability power, and attack speed at each breakpoint.

Recommended Videos

The TFT Set 11 meta began to develop during PBE testing, with versions of Mythic reroll showing potential. The most popular way to play the Inkborn Fable Mythic trait is as a reroll comp, but it can also become a super vertical build that relies upon Hwei during the late-game to three-star your primary and secondary carriers.

Who are the Mythic TFT Set 11 champions?

Gain a three-star advantage with Hwei. Image via Riot Games

Set 11 champions with the Mythic trait are Cho’Gath, Kog’Maw, Neeko, Bard, Lillia, Nautilus, and Hwei. Kog’Maw and Bard are solid reroll backline carrier options while Cho’Gath helps defend on the frontline with Neeko, Lillia, and Nautilus. Hwei is the five-cost legendary within the Mythic trait who can create copies of champions on the bench through her ability.

How the Mythic trait works in TFT Set 11

The sooner you can get the Mythic trait activated at the breakpoint of three, the better chance of success you have with rerolling TFT Set 11 champions like Kog’maw and Bard. You also want them to hit Epic sooner rather than later, preventing large chunks of health lost during the early game. The Mythic trait has four breakpoints with five units as the standard and 10 as the top-end high-roll vertical option.

Breakpoint Mythic health and ability power bonuses Three 10 health percent and 12 AP Five 20 health percent and 22 AP Seven 30 health percent and 35 AP 10 Instantly become Epic. The bonus is increased by 200 percent instead

At each breakpoint, Mythic champions gain health and ability power. All Mythic champions become epic after being on your board for four combat rounds. You can craft a Mythic Emblem with a Spatula and a Tear or through a Mythic Crest/Crown. The TFT Set 11 Augment that supports the Mythic trait is called It’s Going to be Epic, granting a Cho’Gath and Kog’Maw while having you gain player health and gold each time a champion hits Epic.

Best TFT Set 11 comps with the Mythic trait

Don’t sleep on Lillia’s power. Image via Riot Games

One of the best TFT Set 11 comps from PBE testing was Mythic reroll with Bard and Kog’Maw, along with a vertical build using Lillia as the primary carry. The Mythic trait within Inkborn Fables has a unique ability that has its champions become Epic, increasing all bonuses by 50 percent after four combat rounds.

Mythic champions you want to hit during the early game are Kog’Maw, Cho’Gath, and Neeko. If you hit a Bard in the shop, there’s the option of running a stronger frontline with Bruisers. Synergistic traits like Warden and Storyweaver work with a five Mythic build, along with other traits like Ghostly, Behemoth, and Heavenly.

Most reroll builds run five to six Mythic units. But there is a seven-champion option too, featuring Lillia as the primary AP carry and Nautilus as the tank carrier. This build uses two five-cost champions, Hwei and Sett, while also slotting in Silas as a four-cost with a Mythic Emblem.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more